Home » Investing Articles » Is this 2023 market correction a rare chance to get richer with cheap UK shares?

Is this 2023 market correction a rare chance to get richer with cheap UK shares?

UK shares have been frustrating investors for some time. But things change, and buying cheap shares now could prove timely.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s common for investors to watch the UK shares indexes such as the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 among others.

And we tend to feel good when they’re going up and anxious when they’re falling – at least I do!

So, the latest setback in the markets is making me nervous right now.

But that kind of emotional reaction flies in the face of the advice billionaire investor Warren Buffett gives us. He reckons we should switch those feelings around and be glad when markets are falling and anxious when they are rising.

Watching valuations

At least that’s true of his advice if we’re long-term buyers of stocks and shares. And that’s because lower general markets can sometimes depress the valuations of individual stocks. So, if we buy when they’re down, in theory we can sometimes get more for our money in terms of value.

However, that isn’t always true. Nothing is that simple with stocks and shares. And sometimes businesses deserve their lower valuations. One example happened when the pandemic struck. And Buffett himself dumped his airline stock holdings rather than buying more.

Meanwhile, when markets are going up Buffett is usually on high alert for stretched valuations that are too high. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll rush out and sell the over-priced stocks he might be holding. But it does likely mean he won’t buy more stocks because they all look too expensive.

But when we as investors are holding stocks and shares, we usually want them to go up over some time frame. And that’s so they give us a decent return on our investment on top of any dividends collected along the way. 

The situation circles back to the common habit of watching the markets and forever wondering whether the next move for UK shares will be up, down or sideways.

Focusing on individual businesses

However, aiming to time investments in stocks and shares by watching the main share indexes is fraught with difficulty. And the habit can send out misleading signals.

Stock markets are driven by underlying business progress and by investor sentiment. Therefore, the amalgamation of many stocks in one index has little value to investors.

What’s important is the operational progress of the individual business we want to buy or hold shares in. And the sentiment of investors towards that one stock and business.

That said, the UK stock market has been depressed for some considerable time now. And general investor sentiment has been poor. So that malaise has weighed heavily on many individual companies.

The chances of finding businesses and stocks with sensible valuations is now elevated after recent market falls. Meanwhile, many underlying enterprises have been trading well and growing their earnings. And I reckon an enduring bull market may arrive soon.

Therefore, I see the general environment for UK businesses and their shares as being favourable for investors. And it could be a chance to get richer with cheap UK shares. But good stock-picking backed by thorough research is still key to success in the markets.

Positive investment outcomes are never certain. But it’s often better to buy when valuations are depressed and just after a market correction.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd heed Warren Buffett's advice to invest within their circle of competence and buy cheap shares…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

“My top banking stock is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Four Foolish contributors share the British banking stocks they rate most highly right now -- including a double vote for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a deadly FTSE 100 value trap?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares seem a terrific bargain for many investors. But do the risks of owning the UK banking giant overshadow…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock under 30p with a high-yield worth buying?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool’s attention was caught by a penny stock with a mammoth dividend yield and a low price. Is everything…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock is plunging! Should I buy it for my ISA?

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco remains a popular buy for investors chasing passive income. Should I buy the dividend stock following fresh…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share has crashed in 2022/23, but I’m still happy to hold it!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This ailing FTSE 100 share has lost 28% in one year and almost 53% over five years. But recent changes…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 falls

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the FTSE 100's recent falls, the entire index looks too cheap to me. That's why I see these two…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price reach 100p again?

| Sumayya Mansoor

The struggles of the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price are well documented. Our writer considers whether they could rise again.

Read more »