Home » Investing Articles » BlackRock’s warning: these 4 FTSE 100 shares could plunge!

BlackRock’s warning: these 4 FTSE 100 shares could plunge!

BlackRock is shorting these four FTSE 100 shares. But one of the companies reported excellent earnings just last month. What’s going on?

Mark Tovey
Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Financial giant BlackRock has set its sights on four FTSE 100 shares, expecting their prices to fall.

With a staggering $10 trn in managed assets and a team of top-tier financial experts, the firm’s market movements are closely watched by investors. I like to periodically check which UK stocks are being shorted by big-money managers like those at BlackRock, because it could be a sign of trouble to come. If a stock I own is being shorted by market movers, it could prompt me to re-visit my thesis and check whether there are any red flags I’ve missed.

In the investing world, short-selling allows traders to profit from declining stock values. The strategy involves borrowing shares, selling them, and planning to buy them back at a cheaper price.

Targets for a tumble?

As of 2 October, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed that BlackRock had to disclose its short positions in 15 UK companies.

This is a regulatory requirement for any net short position that equals or surpasses 0.5% of a company’s issued share capital.

Of these 15, four of them feature in the FTSE 100.

Name of share issuer (FTSE 100 companies)Net short position (%)
Hargreaves Lansdown1.5
Ocado Group1.1
Kingfisher0.6
BT Group0.5
Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, 2 October 2023

BlackRock’s biggest short position among the FTSE 100 incumbents is Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL), where 1.5% of the company’s issued share capital had been sold short.

This might seem surprising, especially since Hargreaves Lansdown has recently been in the news for all the right reasons.

Bullish meets bearish

In mid-September, the investment platform reported a pre-tax half-year profit of £402.7m, significantly exceeding the consensus estimate of £379.4m. Meanwhile, revenues rose to £735.1m, well above the expected £717.6m, and the firm declared a final dividend of 41.5p a share, up from last year’s 39.7p.

However, BlackRock’s broader market outlook is bearish, anticipating economic stagnation and possibly even a recession in the US.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s CEO, Dan Olley, also cautioned that the uncertain economic climate could impact investor confidence.

BlackRock’s short position suggests it expects Hargreaves Lansdown to struggle in this volatile environment.

Am I buying?

So, what’s my take? While it’s uncertain whether the stock market rally of 2023 will extend into 2024, Hargreaves Lansdown has other, more pressing concerns.

That is because the way people invest has changed. A huge range of apps with zero trading fees are now available for the smartphone generation at the swipe of a thumb.

This is very bad news for Hargreaves Lansdown, a platform that still charges a trading fee ranging from £5.95 to £11.95.

In its defence, its fee-free rivals like Trading 212 and Freetrade don’t offer anywhere close to the same variety of shares, funds, and ETFs. But I don’t see any reason to believe that will always be the case.

As for the other three FTSE 100 companies that BlackRock is shorting — Ocado Group, Kingfisher, and BT — I can’t comment as I’m not well-versed in their particulars.

But I wouldn’t necessarily write them off just because BlackRock is shorting them.

As a Foolish investor, I look to hold high-quality companies for the long term. So, even if they do see short-term share-price drops of the kind BlackRock is hoping for, I could happily ride that out, provided I had a solid investment thesis.    

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Down 95%, are battered ASOS shares an oversold bargain?

| John Fieldsend

ASOS shares at a 95% discount? That’s how much they’ve dropped in a shocking two years for the firm. Is…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Goldman analysts have a $605 price target on Nvidia shares. Time to buy?

| Stephen Wright

Goldman Sachs analysts have a $605 price target on Nvidia shares. Stephen Wright looks at whether the stock is a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k ISA today for a second income in 2024

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares could be an excellent way to earn a second income. Our writer explores how he’d invest to maximise…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares during the financial crisis, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith casts his mind back to the financial crisis in 2008 and considers what the situation would be now…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

As the Metro Bank share price crashes, is it a penny stock to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Metro Bank share price has dropped 70% so far this year. Eek! Now the headlines say there's a financial…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Imperial Brands share price?

| Kevin Godbold

Does strong cash flow and dividends overcome the risks investors face from the pressure on the Imperial Brands share price?

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

Are Phoenix Group shares worth buying for the 11.6% dividend yield?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Phoenix Group shares currently offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100 index. Are they worth buying…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesco shares after super H1 results?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There’s a lot to like about Tesco shares right now, says Edward Sheldon. But there are a few risks for…

Read more »