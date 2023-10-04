Home » Investing Articles » Why I’m searching for stocks to buy as share markets sink!

Why I’m searching for stocks to buy as share markets sink!

Market turbulence might be picking up, but I’m not nervous. I actually think now is a great time to build a list of stocks that I want to buy.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Now might seem like a bad time for UK investors to search for stocks to buy. Speculation of a fresh stock market crash is gathering pace as investor confidence has plunged again.

The FTSE 100 is now down 1% since the start of 2023 following a fresh sell-off, as the chart below shows. Meanwhile, the UK-focused FTSE 250 has lost a whopping 8% of its value in the year to date. Rising fears about interest rates mean investing conditions could get worse before they get better.


Created with TradingView

But as an active investor myself I’m not selling up and running for cover. No, I’m actually building a list of top shares I’d like to buy in case financial markets plunge further.

Why are markets sinking?

Chill winds of worry are swirling about high interest rates settling in and there is set to be little respite from the sell-off. Investors have again been reminded by central bank policymakers in the US that the screws may have to be tightened on monetary policy again, and kept there for some time, to stop inflation whipping higher again.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown

Bond and stock markets have sold off sharply again as concerns over the global economy have spiked. Oil prices have also collapsed back below $90 per barrel too following the drop in investor confidence.

More strong jobs figures from the US have reignited concerns that inflation may not fall as quickly as hoped. In this scenario the Federal Reserve may not cut rates as rapidly in 2024 as was being predicted, which would in turn put the cosh on corporate profitability.

Investing like Warren Buffett

Clearly these issues could have a significant impact on investor returns in the short-to-medium term. But they’re not discouraging me from continuing to buy UK shares. This is because I buy stocks based on what profits I can expect to make over the long haul (that is, a decade or longer). And right now there are many great companies trading on ultra-low valuations.

Past performance isn’t always a reliable indicator for the future. But in terms of stock markets, history shows us that company profits have always bounced back following macroeconomic and geopolitical crises, pulling share prices higher again.

At times like these I’m reminded of billionaire investor Warren Buffett‘s wise words to “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” He’s built his fortune by buying quality stocks when they plummet in value and watching them recover when economic conditions improve.

It’s why I’ve bought shares in FTSE 100 companies including Diageo, Ashtead Group, Bunzl and Legal & General in 2023. And it’s why I plan to continue adding to my Stocks and Shares ISA in the months ahead. I hope I could follow Mr Buffett (and the UK’s hundreds of ISA millionaires) and make big long-term returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, Diageo Plc, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! Is Vodafone the best dividend stock on the FTSE 100?

| Michael Que

Vodafone is a dividend machine with potential in Africa. Learn why it’s trading at a bargain and how it’s overcoming…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy Tesco shares cheaply?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesco shares have had a good year so far in 2023, and they got an extra boost from rising first-half…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares are up 27% so should I be buying today?

| Dylan Hood

Since the start of 2023, easyJet shares have soared almost 27%. This Fool assesses whether now is the right time…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,617 shares of Aviva stock for a £1,169 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

Aviva stock might have world-beating second income potential. Here’s how I plan to take advantage of its excellent 8% yield.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

An 11% yield but down 29%, this passive income star looks like a hidden gem

| Simon Watkins

Down sharply but undervalued to its peers, with strong business brands and a high yield, this FTSE 100 stock seems…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This might be the best FTSE 100 stock right now

| Muhammad Cheema

Aviva has lagged the market by quite some distance in 2023. Let’s see why it's still considered a top FTSE…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The curse of October: I’m still investing despite growing fears of a stock market crash

| Andrew Mackie

As recessionary indicators abound, this Fool outlines how he’s positioning his portfolio in the event of a stock market crash.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I snap up these FTSE 250 stocks in October?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is searching the market and has targeted FTSE 250 stocks. Here, he explores two he'd consider buying this…

Read more »