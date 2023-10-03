Home » Investing Articles » I rate the Persimmon share price as dirt cheap, but for how long?

I rate the Persimmon share price as dirt cheap, but for how long?

The Persimmon share price has fallen by more than half over five years now. But forecasts show earnings and dividends rising again.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Does the Persimmon (LSE: PSN) share price make the stock a cheap buy? I think it does. I might be biased though, as I own a few shares myself.

But doesn’t a forecast dividend yield of 7.6% suggest I might be right?

The yield wouldn’t be so high if the share price hadn’t fallen, mind. The stock’s down 55% in the past five years.

Bright future?

I could just point to the property price slump, and to high mortgage rates. And those are key factors.

I could suggest that interest rates won’t stay high for ever, and mortgages should start getting cheaper when inflation falls. And I think I’d be right there too.

But we need more than that, if we’re to compare Persimmon’s outlook to its past performance. We need to look at some numbers.

Future sales

Will housebuilders get back to pre-slump build volumes?

I think so, even if it might take a while. I can only see demand getting back to its long-term levels, given the sheer size of the UK’s housing shortage.

But what about revenues?

Well, this year we saw the biggest house price falls since 2009. But in all those other years in between, prices rose. So I don’t think the 2023 dip will last for long.

Profit squeeze

Persimmon’s first-half revenue in 2023 fell by 30%, after completions dipped 36%. That’s compared to last year’s first half.

And we still have the second half to come, which might be tougher. I doubt we’ve seen the full effect of high mortgage rates yet.

I expect revenue will — eventually — get back to its long-term trend. But I think margins and profits could lag behind for quite some time.

In its interim update, Persimmon spoke of “stubborn build cost inflation“. Building materials have skyrocketed in price, and builders just can’t pass the rises through to buyers.

The market dictates

The market dictates house prices, and builders just have to take them. That’s fine when the market is buoyant, but margins are really squeezed now.

Forecasts show Persimmon’s operating margin heavily down this year, and only slowly recovering in the next two years.

For the current year, we’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13, on today’s share price. That’s not obviously cheap.

But by 2025, the City expects earnings rises to push it down to about 9.7. And I’d rate a housebuilder on that kind of valuation as a strong buy.

Further out

Looking further, if earnings can get back even to 75% of 2022 levels, that could send the P/E down under eight.

Do I think it will happen? I’d say there’s a very good chance. When might it be? I have no idea.

My feeling is that the Persimmon share price could stay low and give us more chances to buy cheap for a while yet. The pain from such a horrible financial year could still take a while to shake off.

But Persimmon is still a top long-term buy for me at today’s share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in October 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The month of October has produced some severe stock market crashes over the past century. Will history repeat itself in…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Growth Shares

Here’s a 10p penny stock that has the potential to reach £1

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details a penny stock that's pushing ahead in the cellular agriculture space that really could be the next…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million targeting Peter Lynch ’10-baggers’

| John Fieldsend

Could I aim for a million following the investment strategy of Peter Lynch? By taking on a higher risk, higher…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I love the look of this FTSE 250 stock

| Gordon Best

The UK market is full of bargains at the moment, and I've found one in the FTSE 250 I'm getting…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock in case it hits £7?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a particular growth stock in the FTSE 100 could be ready for another rally as sector…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will litigation news help to move the AstraZeneca share price?

| Kevin Godbold

Can the removal of uncertainty over litigation issues get the AstraZeneca share price moving higher in the coming weeks?

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy Greggs shares after the Uber Eats link-up?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool wonders whether Greggs shares finally warrant a place in his portfolio after the Newcastle-based baker delivered another solid…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Small-Cap Shares

XP Power shares just fell 51%. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

XP Power shares just fell back to levels they were trading at a decade ago. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »