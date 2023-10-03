Home » Investing Articles » I love the look of this FTSE 250 stock

I love the look of this FTSE 250 stock

The UK market is full of bargains at the moment, and I’ve found one in the FTSE 250 I’m getting really excited about.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK market has lagged behind other countries in recent years, as Brexit and other variables have spooked investors. Many companies in the FTSE 250 are now looking like bargains, with limited analyst coverage giving a real edge to investors willing to research. I’ve found one company in the index that I really like the look of.

Man Group

Investment manager Man Group (LSE:EMG) has a lot for investors to be excited about. The company provides a range of funds, and is the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund. Hedge funds are generally well out of the reach of most investors, but an investment in Man Group could be an exciting way to tap into this.

What makes it even more interesting is its link to the University of Oxford. This puts a range of machine learning and analytical tools at the service of the hedge fund manager, and as a result brings some of the most sophisticated tools to the general public.

Gains made at the start of the year were wiped out as performance fees declined significantly amid the US banking crisis, but many similar companies have seen much more volatility throughout.

How about the fundamentals?

The investment management world can be difficult to understand, since valuations are driven by the performance of investments. However, at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.2 times, Man Group appears to be well below competitors in the FTSE 250, with the sector average at 43.8 times.

With the share price currently at £2.23, a discounted cash flow calculation of future cash flows suggest there could be growth of 57% before the fair value of £5.10 is realised. As noted, this is driven by how investments are expected to perform over coming years. However, with the P/E significantly below levels seen in the last five years, and with the company expecting earnings to grow by 12% per year, I feel like there is room to grow here.

Why else might I invest?

Of all the companies in the FTSE 250, Man Group ranks 57th in terms of dividend yield, at a healthy 5.6%. This isn’t spectacular, but is generous for a growing company making a profit.

In today’s high interest rate environment, having high debts can be the stumbling block for companies. Man Group has more cash reserves than debts at present, bringing a level of control for the future as competitors may struggle.

The firm has stated in their 2Q earnings:

“I’m delighted to report record assets under management of USD151.7 billion, and net inflows of USD2.6 billion. These flows were 2.5% ahead of the industry, highlighting the broad-based demand we are seeing for the range of differentiated investment strategies and solutions that we offer.”

With confidence strong in the company internally, and with demand growing, I think the future looks good for Man Group.

Am I buying?

I really like what I see with Man Group. Of all FTSE 250 companies I’ve looked at, there always seems to be something which convinces me not to progress with an investment. However, the fundamentals, the story, and the future of Man Group tells me that an investment could well be a winner. I’ll be buying shares at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I rate the Persimmon share price as dirt cheap, but for how long?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price has fallen by more than half over five years now. But forecasts show earnings and dividends…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock in case it hits £7?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a particular growth stock in the FTSE 100 could be ready for another rally as sector…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will litigation news help to move the AstraZeneca share price?

| Kevin Godbold

Can the removal of uncertainty over litigation issues get the AstraZeneca share price moving higher in the coming weeks?

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy Greggs shares after the Uber Eats link-up?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool wonders whether Greggs shares finally warrant a place in his portfolio after the Newcastle-based baker delivered another solid…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Small-Cap Shares

XP Power shares just fell 51%. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

XP Power shares just fell back to levels they were trading at a decade ago. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Shell shares as oil prices surge?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With oil trading above $90 per barrel, Shell shares are on the rise. Are they a good investment today? Edward…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Already in pennies, could the boohoo share price fall even further?

| Christopher Ruane

After weak interim results were published, this writer worries things could yet get worse for the boohoo share price. Should…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With a 5.6% yield but down 20%, are Lloyds shares too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

With great H1 results, a strong core business, and a high yield that's predicted to go higher, Lloyds shares look…

Read more »