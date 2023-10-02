Home » Investing Articles » UK house prices: a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity

UK house prices: a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity

With house prices falling at their fastest rates since 2009, Stephen Wright thinks PRS REIT offers investors a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in property can be a great way to earn a second income. And with house prices falling at their fastest rate in a decade, I think there’s an opportunity right now that’s too good to miss.

House prices

According to data from Nationwide, property prices across the UK have been falling over the last three months, making houses just under 5% cheaper than they were a year ago. 

This is very unusual – it hasn’t happened since 2009. And there’s some evidence we’re looking at a temporary phenomenon, with enquiries to estate agents already starting to rise.

That means there might well be a rare opportunity here. Investing in property can be a great source of passive income and there’s a chance to get in while UK prices are unusually low.

The average house is still around £258,000, though, and debt is becoming more expensive for those (like me) who don’t have that sort of cash on hand. But there is another way to invest in UK property.

Real estate investment trusts

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make money by owning and leasing real estate. Their profits are exempt from tax, but they are required to distribute 90% of their income to shareholders via dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

That means REITs can be great sources of passive income. Investors like me can buy shares in the business, do nothing, and wait for the rental income to arrive as a dividend.

The downturn in property prices across the UK means real estate investment trusts have seen the market value of their assets decline. As a result, their share prices have also been falling.

Different REITs specialise in different areas. NewRiver REIT concentrates on retail buildings, Warehouse REIT owns distribution centres, and Big Yellow Group focuses on self-storage.

Focusing on the housing market, though, one REIT stands out to me. Shares in The PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) have fallen by 23% since the start of the year, giving them a dividend yield of almost 6%. 

The PRS REIT

PRS owns just over 5,000 houses, which it buys directly from builders and leases to tenants. There are a couple of important advantages to this approach.

First, it  gives the business a source of future growth. Builders like Vistry Group and Barratt Developments have already stated their intention to build more homes for institutional buyers, like PRS.

Second, it means PRS is ahead of the UK government’s plan to raise the minimum energy efficiency standard for new leases to ‘C’ in 2025. All of the company’s buildings already meet this standard.

Around 97% of the company’s portfolio is occupied, indicating that demand is strong. And with the average rent accounting for around 25% of household income, chances of unpaid rent are limited.

Higher interest rates make it harder for the company to expand its portfolio, increasing the risk with the stock. But the long-term fundamentals look attractive to me.

In short, I think there’s an unusual opportunity in the UK with house prices falling. And PRS REIT could be a great way to take advantage of this and earn a second income by investing in property.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Scancell shares are on fire! Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scancell shares produced massive gains for investors in September. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 top value stocks I’d buy in October to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to have some extra cash to invest in UK value stocks this month. And the following top shares…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

As many FTSE 100 shares struggle, here’s one soaring stock to consider buying!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite the collective struggles of many FTSE 100 shares in recent times, one has managed to perform well. Our writer…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d regret not buying this once-in-a-generation level of high-yield passive income!

| Ben McPoland

The income on offer from some high-yield dividend shares in the UK today is an opportunity that I just can't…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy Tesco shares today?

| John Choong

Tesco is set to reports its H1 results on Wednesday. John Choong lays out what to expect and whether Tesco…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

Why BP shares rose 9% in September

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are in a strong upward trend right now and are delivering strong gains for investors. Here, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s my £5-a-day passive income plan!

| Charlie Keough

By sacrificing just £5 a day, this Fool is confident he could build streams of passive income to serve him…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

An 8.7% yield but down 17%! This FTSE 100 stock looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

Down 17% from March, but with a strong core business, an 8.7% yield, and undervalued to its peers, this FTSE…

Read more »