Home » Investing Articles » Should investors buy this FTSE 250 stock that’s up 51% and down 45%?

Should investors buy this FTSE 250 stock that’s up 51% and down 45%?

The UK pub sector has struggled lately. But Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 250 company might be a bargain stock hiding in a challenging industry.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of the year, the FTSE 250 is down around 6%. But shares in J. D. Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) have had a terrific year, rising by 51%.

Despite this, the share price is still around 45% short of where it was five years ago and 60% below its pre-pandemic levels. The business is known for its cheap prices, but are its shares also a bargain?

Background

Making sense of the current share price involves understanding why the stock has been so volatile over the last few years. Mostly, this is the result of two things: the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

In 2019, the Wetherspoon’s share price reached £16.76. But as pubs were among the first businesses to close and the last to reopen, the stock dropped 57%, to £9.43 per share.

As pandemic restrictions ended, though, the stock began to recover. And by April 2021, the share price had reached £14 — within 20% of its 2019 levels.

Since then, though, the dominant theme has been inflation. As increased labour, food, and energy costs have weighed on margins, the stock has fallen around 51%, to £6.81.

All of this helps make sense of the position J. D. Wetherspoon finds itself in today. The business has faced a number of challenges, but I think there’s reason for investors to be optimistic.

Competition

None of these issues is specific to J. D. Wetherspoon — both the pandemic and the subsequent inflation have been headwinds for businesses across the sector. And I think this is important.

When there’s a crisis in an industry, it’s rarely the case that it affects all of the participants equally. Typically, the strongest businesses emerge with their competitive advantages over their rivals enhanced.

I think this is the case with Wetherspoon’s. The company’s big point of differentiation is the low prices it charges customers and this was exaggerated during the pandemic.

Where other firms elected to take savings brought about by tax cuts as profits, Wetherspoon’s passed them on to its customers. As a result, the gap between its prices and those of its competitors widened.

This is important — it gives the business room to raise prices to combat inflation, while remaining below its rivals. This is a marked contrast to the (seemingly unpopular) ‘surge pricing’ being introduced elsewhere.

A stock to buy

The pub industry in the UK has had a difficult few years. This makes it an unlikely place to go looking for investment opportunities. 

It’s often the case, though, that the best places to look for stocks to buy are in areas of the market that other investors are overlooking. And I think that’s the case here. 

With Wetherspoon’s shares, investors have a chance to buy into a business that has a powerful appeal to its customers. I expect the company’s low prices to be reasonably resistant to pressure in a recession.

It’s easy to see why the share price has been falling lately. But I think investors should seriously consider buying the stock while it’s some way from its pre-pandemic highs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy in October

| John Choong

With UK shares trading at their cheapest levels in over a decade, John Choong lists four of his best FTSE…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 ways to prepare a Stocks & Shares ISA for the next bull market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd manage his cash flow and tidy up an existing Stocks & Shares ISA in order…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing For Beginners

3 exceptional investment funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three investment funds have magnificent performance track records and Edward Sheldon thinks they could be a good fit for…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to watch in October

| G A Chester

Two UK sector leaders -- Tesco and Premier Inn owner Whitbread -- are set to report their first-half results.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

One monopoly AI stock to buy in October after the latest sell-off

| Ben McPoland

Our writer reckons there is one intriguing artificial intelligence-related stock to buy today following a major correction in its share…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

How to target an 8% dividend yield in a £20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he would construct an ISA income portfolio to deliver a sustainable high dividend yield for the…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

An unmissable opportunity as the Scottish Mortgage share price dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price continues to fall despite the success of some of its largest holdings. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Missed Nvidia? This biopharma AI growth stock could be next!

| Dr. James Fox

This growth stock relies heavily on AI, but its share price has been falling throughout the year, in contrast to…

Read more »