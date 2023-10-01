Home » Investing Articles » One monopoly AI stock to buy in October after the latest sell-off

One monopoly AI stock to buy in October after the latest sell-off

Our writer reckons there is one intriguing artificial intelligence-related stock to buy today following a major correction in its share price.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Across the pond, tech stocks have pulled back, with the futuristic Nasdaq index falling 7% since July. And I think there could be one perfect artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy for my portfolio to try and take advantage of the dip.

A technology in high demand

It’s just been announced that ChatGPT will soon be able to talk (literally) about current affairs after an update. Other AI-powered chatbots, such as Google’s Bard, already do so. But generating convincing human-like responses to user queries requires massive amounts of computing power.

That means more need for AI chips designed by the likes of Nvidia. But it also means additional long-term demand for the highly complex machines manufactured by Dutch firm ASML (NASDAQ: ASML).

These huge systems allow chip makers to burn complex patterns of transistor circuitry onto the surface of silicon wafers. This process is called lithography and ASML is dominant in this area.

Its most advanced equipment, which uses extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light, help make the cutting-edge chips that power data centres and, in turn, ChatGPT. Only ASML manufactures these.

Last year, it reported €21.2bn in sales and €5.6bn in net income. It boasts a gross margin of 50% and currently has an order backlog of €38bn.

The price tag for ASML’s next machine, the High-NA EUV, is expected to be around $300m per unit. The first system should be shipped before 2024, with Intel expected to be the alpha customer.  

In the eye of the geopolitical storm

Now, the main risk here is that ASML’s critical technology is at the centre of an ongoing geopolitical battle between the US and China. You see, advanced chips aren’t just found in laptops and iPhones, but also state-of-the-art weaponry. And the US isn’t too keen on China developing lots of that.

This is why ASML is already prohibited from selling its EUV equipment in China, but it does sell its older deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems there. And this market accounts for around 20% of overall revenue.

If the firm is also restricted from selling its DUV equipment to Chinese chip-making customers, then growth could be hampered. The share price could take a hit in this scenario.

That said, the stock is already down 33% in two years, so I expect some of this risk is already priced in.

I’m still buying

Last year [2021], the chip industry produced more transistors than the combined quantity of all goods produced by all other companies, in all other industries, in all human history. Nothing else comes close.

Chris Miller, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology

Whether we’re talking about virtual reality, driveress cars, missile systems, or the latest smartphone, all need cutting-edge semiconductors. So do solar panels and wind turbines, which should underpin massive long-term demand for the company’s equipment from established chip makers.

That’s why many tech investors argue that ASML is probably the most important company in the world. It’s hard to disagree, I feel.

So what price to pay for the shares of such a supreme enterprise? Well, they’re currently trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.

For a company whose technology is enabling the AI revolution, I reckon that’s a fair price to pay. And I’m ready to add to my holding in October.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in ASML and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing For Beginners

3 exceptional investment funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three investment funds have magnificent performance track records and Edward Sheldon thinks they could be a good fit for…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to watch in October

| G A Chester

Two UK sector leaders -- Tesco and Premier Inn owner Whitbread -- are set to report their first-half results.

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

How to target an 8% dividend yield in a £20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he would construct an ISA income portfolio to deliver a sustainable high dividend yield for the…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

An unmissable opportunity as the Scottish Mortgage share price dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price continues to fall despite the success of some of its largest holdings. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Missed Nvidia? This biopharma AI growth stock could be next!

| Dr. James Fox

This growth stock relies heavily on AI, but its share price has been falling throughout the year, in contrast to…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d buy dirt-cheap UK stocks and hold them for decades

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why they think buying cheap UK stocks is the superior strategy when it comes to building a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’m using Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has amassed a fortune worth over $120bn during his investment career. Here, Dr James Fox explains how to…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why biotech could be the best FTSE investment

| Dr. James Fox

This could be one of the most exciting times to invest in biotech stocks. It could also be the most…

Read more »