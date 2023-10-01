Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20k in an ISA for passive income in 2024!

How I'd invest £20k in an ISA for passive income in 2024!

We’d all love to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox details how he’d split his portfolio when aiming for dividends in 2024.

Dr. James Fox
Passive income refers to earnings generated with minimal effort or active involvement on your part. This income stream often comes from investments or assets that produce regular returns without requiring your constant attention. Unsurprisingly, one of the most popular ways to earn passive income is by investing in stocks.

It’s simple

By carefully selecting dividend-paying stocks, I can create a source of passive income. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Companies typically pay these dividends on a regular basis. This could be quarterly or annually and, as such, can provide a steady stream of income.

To start earning passive income through stocks, I’d need to build a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying companies. Over time, as these companies continue to grow and generate profits, they may increase their dividend payments, enhancing my passive income stream.

Additionally, I can reinvest the dividends received to buy more shares. This causes my returns to compound and accelerates my portfolio’s ability to deliver passive income.

Stocks can be a powerful tool for generating passive income. However, it’s essential to conduct thorough research. I need to assess the financial health of the companies, and stay informed about market trends.

This allows me to make informed investment decisions. As such, diversification and a long-term perspective are key to building a reliable source of passive income through stocks.

Be wary of big dividends

Big dividends can be highly attractive to investors like me, looking to supplement their current earnings or build a source of passive income. However, it’s crucial to approach big dividends with caution and conduct thorough due diligence.

Sometimes, excessively high dividend yields can be a warning sign. If a company is struggling financially, or overextending itself to maintain large dividend payments, it may not be sustainable in the long run. This could lead to a dividend cut or, in some cases, a significant decline in the stock’s value.

Persimmon, Synthomer and Rio Tinto are among the big-dividend payers that cut their payments over the past 12 months. Therefore, if the yield looks unsustainable, I need to stay away.

Picks for 2024

If I was investing £20k into the tax-efficient ISA wrapper today to earn passive income from 2024, here’s some of my top picks.

  1. Legal & General: The stock offers an outstanding 8.7% dividend yield, and was covered two times by earnings in 2022. The insurer should benefit from a relaxation of interest rates, boosting Assets Under Management, and is in pole position to benefit from positive trends in bulk purchase annuity
  2. Hargreaves Lansdown: It’s a growth stock with a big dividend yield — that’s how I see it. The brokers forward yield of 5.8%. This is well covered by bumper earnings this year. With interest rates remaining above 2% for the foreseeable future, it’s got a net interest tailwind that won’t go away
  3. Lloyds: I often find myself torn between Lloyds and Barclays. However, the former has larger dividend yield — 5.4%. And this was covered three times last year. With the worst-case scenario — relating to credit defaults — likely passed us, I see an improving environment for banks

