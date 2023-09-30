Home » Investing Articles » 9% yield and a P/E of just 6. No wonder this is my favourite FTSE 100 stock 

9% yield and a P/E of just 6. No wonder this is my favourite FTSE 100 stock 

This FTSE 100 stock is really cheap and has a blockbuster yield. I’ve already bought it twice this year and I’m not done yet.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s hard to pick my absolute favourite FTSE 100 stock but one portfolio holding looks pretty unbeatable today. It combines a dirt-cheap valuation with an ultra-high yield, and few of the risks I’d expect with that intoxicating combination.

The stock in question is insurer and fund manager Legal & General Group, (LSE: LGEN). I like it so much I made two purchases over the summer and I’m itching to buy more.

A favoured portfolio holding

This blue-chip has been a household name for as long as I can remember, yet lately it seems to have fallen off investors’ radar screens. It’s the same story with fellow FTSE 100 insurers and asset managers Aviva, Phoenix Group Holdings and M&G. All are cheap and offer massive yields.

The troubles of the last few years have weighed heavily on their share prices, as the pandemic, war and cost-of-living crisis brought everybody down. The sector should usually do better when the stock market is rising as this will drive up assets under management and boost customer inflows as investors return.

The Legal & General share price has fallen 16.45% over the last five years. Measured over 12 months, it’s up 4.71% but lately it’s been drifting downwards again.

At the Fool, we like buying shares backed by a strong underlying business that have been hit by broad market volatility. I think L&G fits that description nicely.

On 15 August, it reported an operating profit of £941m, which was a slight dip on the previous year’s £958m, but respectable given current worries. It boasts a super strong Solvency II coverage ratio of 230%, up from 212% in 2022.

Despite that, it’s trading at a valuation I might expect from a company in deep trouble, just 5.8 times earnings. That’s less than half today’s FTSE 100 average valuation of 12 times.

I don’t expect the L&G share price to spring back into life and rapidly close that valuation gap, given ongoing volatility. What it does do, though, is give me protection against a further dip in sentiment. I don’t feel that I’ve overpaid for the stock.

The dividends are coming

If the share price takes time to recover, that’s fine by me. It means my reinvested dividends will pick up more stock at the lower price. I received my first interim payment on 26 September. As I hope to hold the stock for decades, I’m looking forward to receiving many, many more.

Legal & General is now forecast to yield 9.14% in 2023 and 9.6% in 2024. Normally, such dizzying yields would have me running for cover, but these really do look sustainable. The latest interim distribution of 5.71p was 5% higher than last year’s 5.44p.

Dividends are never guaranteed but L&G is generating huge amounts of capital. It would be nice to get some share price growth as well, at some point. It will come, given time.

A stock market crash and global recession could cast a shadow over the company, but since I’m holding for the long term, I have time to recover. If L&G shares do get even cheaper, I’ll dive in and buy more. In fact, I might buy anyway. It is my favourite FTSE 100 stock, after all.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&G Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Are Arm Holdings shares an opportunity to join the AI rally?

| Muhammad Cheema

After the recent IPO of ARM Holdings shares, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether this British semiconductor company is…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? I’d use the Warren Buffett approach and try and double it!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd use some lessons from legend Warren Buffett in an effort to turn some modest savings…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £500 a month!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could put some spare funds to work in the stock market today with an eye…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Tesco shares are up 16%: is now the time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

Tesco shares have performed well so far in 2023. Dylan Hood takes a look at whether now is the time…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A second income of £300 a month for just £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Building a second income from dividend shares need not be complicated -- or very expensive. Our writer explains some of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £7,000 second income!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains why regular savings and discipline are the…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest for the great 2024 stock market rally

| Alan Oscroft

Is a stock market rally coming, or a new crash? Some top investors are betting on share prices falling. But…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to start building passive income with just £10 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A common investing goal is to generate passive income. Zaven Boyrazian explains one proven method, investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »