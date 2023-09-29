Home » Investing Articles » Will the FTSE 100 crash in October?

Will the FTSE 100 crash in October?

Historically, next month has seen its fair share of stock market meltdowns. Are we days from seeing the FTSE 100 tumble?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

October fills some investors with dread, and I can see why. Historically, some of the biggest market crashes — 1907, 1929, 1987 — have occurred in this month. So should we all hide behind a collective sofa and await a mighty tumble in the FTSE 100?

Primed to fall?

It’s fair to say that the UK economy isn’t exactly motoring along. While inflation finally appears to be slowing, a rising oil price suggests we’re not quite done. And if analysts and economists fail to keep expectations in check, the markets could react negatively when the next set of figures arrive.

It’s also worth paying attention to what’s happening elsewhere. Across the pond, the US market is being held up by the efforts of a merry band of mega-cap tech stocks and excitement (hype?) around AI.

As a rule, being overly dependent on just a few companies for success is inherently risky. This is especially true if they’re trading on sky-high valuations.

On the other side of the world, China’s property market is looking dangerously fragile. The country is also battling high youth unemployment, lower foreign investment and slowing growth.

In the middle, Ukraine is still battling valiantly against Russian invaders.

It’s hardly a bullish backdrop.

On the bright side…

Now, it can be claimed that the above are all examples of ‘known knowns’ – to adopt the terminology used by the late former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. In other words, they are things we’re aware of and understand. As a result, their power to shock — and cause market upsets — is diminished. It’s uncertainty markets hate.

This might help to explain why the FTSE 100 has actually held its own in September and, indeed, 2023 as a whole. Unless we get the mother of all surprises in October, things could be just fine, or at least bearable.

There are other chinks of light. The Bank of England has slammed the brakes on interest rate rises, suggesting that we may be near the peak, or even past it. This may push some consumers to loosen their purse strings, albeit slightly.

Perhaps the biggest silver lining to all the economic clouds is that a lot of negativity already looks priced in to UK stocks. Out of interest, October has also marked the end of several bear markets over the years.

Here’s what I’m doing

Of course, the stock market doesn’t care one jot about what I think. Those highly-paid fund managers in the City? They don’t care either. Depending on how investors are wired, it’s either a recipe for frustration or a reason to ‘keep calm and carry on’.

Personally, I think it’s vital to adopt a stoic attitude to investing. That involves recognising those few things that are within my control (minimising costs, conducting sufficient research, knowing when to walk away from the laptop) and those that are not (basically, everything else).

To be blunt, who cares if the FTSE 100 falls in October? Its performance over a short period of time is arguably just noise for true long-term investors.

What’s more important is that I continue to invest through thick and thin for years. If I’m given the opportunity to snap up these great stocks at bargain prices along the way, all the better.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will Shell CEO’s robust messaging fuel gains at FTSE 100 energy giant?

| Gaurav Sharma

Shell’s boss is determined to keep its oil and gas production stable until 2030. This approach may merit me buying…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Rolls-Royce shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on how he missed out by not owning Rolls-Royce shares in the past two years -- and…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

This writer doesn't know when the next stock market crash might happen. But that's not stopping him from getting ready…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Could Premier African Minerals shares be a bargain buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the prospect of cashflow generation is good news for Premier African Minerals shares. But what about the…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Which is the best value stock now: AstraZeneca or GSK?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s value in the pharmaceutical sector, but these two FTSE 100 stocks have quite different characteristics to consider.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

After a 20% drop this FTSE 100 stock looks like one of the best shares to buy in October

| Harvey Jones

I can't wait any longer. I reckon this popular growth stock is now one of the best shares to buy…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 23% in a year, are Vodafone shares a busted flush?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have lost almost a quarter of their value in 12 months, while more than halving over five years.…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds the best UK banking stock to buy right now?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds stock is down 6% year-to-date. This Fool assesses whether he thinks it’s a better buy than its British banking…

Read more »