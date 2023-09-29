Home » Investing Articles » Is Lloyds the best UK banking stock to buy right now?

Is Lloyds the best UK banking stock to buy right now?

Lloyds stock is down 6% year-to-date. This Fool assesses whether he thinks it’s a better buy than its British banking peers.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Interest rates have been on a steady rise over the last 12 months and are currently sitting at 5.25%. It’s no secret that the UK banking sector’s performance is closely linked to this number, and Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) stock stands out to me as a leader in its field. As such I believe it could be a solid addition to my portfolio at its current price of 44p. Let’s investigate why.       

Opportunity for future growth

Lloyds currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.5. To put this into perspective, the FTSE 100 average P/E ratio stands at 14, highlighting the significant discount at which Lloyds shares are trading. When comparing this to established UK player HSBC, which trades on a higher P/E ratio of 6.5, I also see value.

This figure implies that the market may be undervaluing the company’s earnings potential. As an investor looking for opportunities with strong upside potential, this certainly turns my head.

In addition to this, the bank has delivered stellar results so far in 2023. For the first six months of 2023, it delivered £9.2bn in net income, an 11% increase compared with the same period in 2022. Profit after tax rose by 17% year on year, demonstrating solid margin expansion. In today’s tricky market, results like this give me confidence.

A high-yielding stock

Lloyds also offers an attractive income proposition. It currently offers a dividend yield of 5.7%, significantly surpassing the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%. It’s also significantly higher than competitor Barclays, which currently has a yield of 4.8%.

This robust dividend yield reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. In a volatile market environment, finding attractive income-generating assets is essential, and Lloyds stands out as a source of steady income.

A double-edged sword

As the UK’s largest mortgage lender, the bank does face headwinds in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Factors such as rising inflation and interest rates can impact homeowners, potentially affecting its ability to service mortgages. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding the property market could lead to fluctuations in housing prices, affecting Lloyds’ mortgage portfolio value.

However, higher rates also allow the bank to charge more on its loans, generating higher interest income. For H1 23, its net interest margin expanded by over 0.4% when compared with the prior year. This leads me to believe that higher rates are benefiting Lloyds.   

The bottom line

As of today, it’s my top pick in the UK banking sector. Its low valuation, high dividend yield, and strong earnings performance make it a compelling option for my portfolio.

While the macroeconomic environment poses challenges, especially given its significant exposure to the UK housing market, I believe the upside from rising rates will counteract this threat. As such, I’m looking to add this stock to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 crash in October?

| Paul Summers

Historically, next month has seen its fair share of stock market meltdowns. Are we days from seeing the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Which is the best value stock now: AstraZeneca or GSK?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s value in the pharmaceutical sector, but these two FTSE 100 stocks have quite different characteristics to consider.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

After a 20% drop this FTSE 100 stock looks like one of the best shares to buy in October

| Harvey Jones

I can't wait any longer. I reckon this popular growth stock is now one of the best shares to buy…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 23% in a year, are Vodafone shares a busted flush?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have lost almost a quarter of their value in 12 months, while more than halving over five years.…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Buying cheap FTSE shares today could help me retire early. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer thinks acting on the valuations of some FTSE shares in today's market could help set him up for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these 2 dividend shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down two dividend shares and explores whether or not they could be good options to boost passive…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend share for a second income?

| Royston Wild

Housebuilders have long been popular buys for investors seeking to make a second income with UK shares. Should I buy…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 shares currently represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

According to our writer, FTSE 100 shares have never looked so attractive. She explains why and what action she’s taking…

Read more »