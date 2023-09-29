Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £100 a month to aim for a passive income for £48,605 a year for life

How I’d invest £100 a month to aim for a passive income for £48,605 a year for life

It’s possible to generate a five-figure passive income by investing as little as £100 a month. The key is to start buying shares as early as possible.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I’ve had enough of actively working for a living, I plan to live on the passive income generated by my investments. Yet building a big enough portfolio to fund a comfortable retirement won’t happen overnight.

Unless someone is lucky enough to have a juicy lump sum to begin with, or a kingsize income (neither of which applies to me), the wealth has to build slowly and steadily. I’ve been investing for more than 25 years, so I’m already some way there. But with another 15 years to go before retirement, I’m still going flat out.

I invest in two ways. First, by making regular monthly contributions. Second, by pumping in lump sums whenever I have cash to spare.

Long-term thinking

I started by investing in a few low-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs) to give me a broad spread of shares across the FTSE 100, the S&P 500, and emerging markets. Now I’m trying to turbo-charge my portfolio by investing in individual UK shares.

Thanks to recent volatility, now looks a great time to buy dirt-cheap, high-yielding FTSE 100 stocks like Aviva, Lloyds Banking Group, Glencore, and Taylor Wimpey. I buy whenever the market dips and reinvest all my dividends for growth.

Now let’s say I was starting from scratch at age 30. At that age, even a relatively small sum such as £100 a month has time to roll up into something much bigger.

Let’s assume I increased my contribution by 10% a year and my portfolio matches the FTSE 100’s average long-term total return of 8% a year. By age 68 I’d have built up an investment portfolio worth a staggering £1,216,884.

I’d have made total contributions of £436,852 and generated £780,031 in compounding dividend income and share price growth.

There’s a long-standing financial planning model known as the 4% rule, which states that if an investor draws that percentage of their savings each year their pot will never run empty.

I’ll leave some capital, too

If I followed that, my pot would generate £48,605 a year in retirement income. Unfortunately, that won’t be worth as much in real terms as it is today, thanks to inflation. But it should still generate a pretty decent return. If I need more, I can dip into my capital, although I’d rather leave that for my family.

Investing is a long-term game, and the earlier I get going, the better. If I didn’t start putting away £100 a month until age 40, I would only have £375,444 by age 68. That’s despite hiking my contributions by 10% a year and generating the same 8%-a-year total return as before. It’s amazing how much damage a lost decade can inflict.

Under the 4% rule, I’d only generate income of £15,018 a year. Although, that’s better than if I’d done nothing.

There are no guarantees with investing. I might generate less than 8% a year, I might generate more. There’s also the risk that the market crashes just before I retire. Although if it does, I would simply leave my money invested and wait for equities to recover, as they always do in the end. That way my portfolio will continue to generate capital growth in retirement, as well as all that passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Aston Martin shares after they just raced 13% higher?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at why Aston Martin shares have surged today and considers whether they might warrant a place in…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

So many FTSE 100 stocks are overlooked! Here’s one to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how it’s easy to focus on well-known FTSE 100 stocks but there are other hidden gems on…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

This new ETF wins as day traders lose!

| Cliff D'Arcy

ETFs -- exchange-traded funds -- are booming, with over $10trn invested today. But this newly launched ETF is unlike any…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares whose dividends keep growing

| John Fieldsend

A recent study shows that an increasing dividend is a sign a stock could beat the average handsomely. Here are…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will Shell CEO’s robust messaging fuel gains at FTSE 100 energy giant?

| Gaurav Sharma

Shell’s boss is determined to keep its oil and gas production stable until 2030. This approach may merit me buying…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Rolls-Royce shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on how he missed out by not owning Rolls-Royce shares in the past two years -- and…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

This writer doesn't know when the next stock market crash might happen. But that's not stopping him from getting ready…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Could Premier African Minerals shares be a bargain buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the prospect of cashflow generation is good news for Premier African Minerals shares. But what about the…

Read more »