Home » Investing Articles » After a 20% drop this FTSE 100 stock looks like one of the best shares to buy in October

After a 20% drop this FTSE 100 stock looks like one of the best shares to buy in October

I can’t wait any longer. I reckon this popular growth stock is now one of the best shares to buy on the entire FTSE 100… and I’m going in.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m drawing up a list of the best shares to buy in October and this FTSE 100 stalwart is right at the top. I‘ve been planning to buy it for years, but it was always a bit too expensive. Not now it isn’t.

The stock in question is spirits giant Diageo (LSE: DGE). I banked a 70% profit on its shares in 2006, and always regretted selling. My strategy today is very different. When I like a stock, I buy with the aim of holding it for decades, not a few years.

I wish I’d done that with Diageo. However, life sometimes throws up second chances, and this looks like one of them. Its share price has dropped 20.3% in the last year, and it seems like it’s too good an opportunity to miss.

Diageo now trades at 18.77 times earnings. That’s a far cry from the valuation of 23 or 24 times I got used to before. Interestingly, its shares continue to slide, even after a good month for the FTSE 100. The rising UK share price tide hasn’t floated this boat.

This is my big chance

The £70bn company is often seen as a defensive stock. It actually benefited from the pandemic, as people mixed cocktails at home, and most have carried on drinking during the cost-of-living crisis.

Its 2023 preliminary results, posted on 1 August, showed reported net sales rose 10.7% to £17.1bn. That’s pretty decent, albeit boosted by foreign exchange movements.

Diageo has been able to flex its pricing power, while its policy of “premiumisation” has attracted drinkers happy to spend more on upmarket brands.

Yet volumes actually declined 7.4%. This does worry me slightly. We live in a drinker’s world, but this may not always be the case. There’s a fair amount of evidence suggesting that Gen Z is drinking less and if that trend continues sales could suffer.

Yet with margins up 5.1% to £4.6bn, Diageo was able to boost its bottom line anyway. It should increase market share through acquisitions, which continue apace.

I’ll drink to that!

Management is focused on boosting shareholder returns, increasing earnings per share by 17.6% to 164.9p. It also hiked the final dividend 5% to 49.17p per share. Diageo has averaged a total shareholder return of 7% over the last five years, rising to 9% over 10 years. I fancy having some of that.

These are all good, solid reasons to take advantage of the recent share price dip, and I plan to buy it in October.

As ever, there are risks. Diageo’s biggest market is the US, which is menaced by a potential recession. New CEO Debra Crew expects “operating environment challenges to persist” in the 2024 tax year. If that wasn’t the case, the stock would be a lot more expensive.

I’m not too worried about 2024. I’m planning to hold the stock until 2034 and beyond. Plenty of us should still be drinking alcohol by then and I hope to be raising a glass to my successful purchase of Diageo’s shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 crash in October?

| Paul Summers

Historically, next month has seen its fair share of stock market meltdowns. Are we days from seeing the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Which is the best value stock now: AstraZeneca or GSK?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s value in the pharmaceutical sector, but these two FTSE 100 stocks have quite different characteristics to consider.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 23% in a year, are Vodafone shares a busted flush?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have lost almost a quarter of their value in 12 months, while more than halving over five years.…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds the best UK banking stock to buy right now?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds stock is down 6% year-to-date. This Fool assesses whether he thinks it’s a better buy than its British banking…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Buying cheap FTSE shares today could help me retire early. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer thinks acting on the valuations of some FTSE shares in today's market could help set him up for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these 2 dividend shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down two dividend shares and explores whether or not they could be good options to boost passive…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend share for a second income?

| Royston Wild

Housebuilders have long been popular buys for investors seeking to make a second income with UK shares. Should I buy…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 shares currently represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

According to our writer, FTSE 100 shares have never looked so attractive. She explains why and what action she’s taking…

Read more »