Home » Investing Articles » Turning a £20k ISA into a £1,011 monthly passive income might be easier than it looks

Turning a £20k ISA into a £1,011 monthly passive income might be easier than it looks

Could I turn a £20k ISA into £1,011 passive income a month without adding anything extra? Here’s my plan to achieve that very thing.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The ISA allowance we have in the UK is one of the best tax shelters the world over. The £20k yearly limit is so good that Rishi Sunak is facing calls to reduce it. Best I take advantage and build passive income while I still can.

Even with the £20k deposit alone, I think I could build a big income source from it. I could aim as high as £1,011 passive income each month without adding anything extra to it and while keeping the original sum intact.

I’d need a sound strategy, of course, because no stock will give me anywhere near the 60% interest to hit that straight away. Even so, I think the process might be easier than it looks at first glance.

So, I need to turn £20,000 into income of more than £10,000 a year. That does sound like a tall order. I haven’t got a magic money tree here so I’ll need to grow that cash into a much bigger pile. 

Some call this first step the ‘accumulation phase’. What this means is a period of saving and growing wealth before taking any cash out. So there’ll be no income for a while, and for those of us on unspectacular salaries, this phase will take several years. 

The accumulation phase

This accumulation phase is all about growing capital as fast as possible. I could do this in a Cash ISA and get 5% interest over the next year. Is that good? No. It’s mediocre, as far as I’m concerned, at least for me to hit my passive income target. 

Instead, my strategy will rely on getting much bigger returns than that from the stock market. Here are the average returns from some leading markets (each percentage spans multiple decades). 

FTSE 100FTSE 250S&P 500MSCI World Index
Return7.2%10.6%10.2%10.9%

I could hedge my bets and invest in a total market index fund from one of the above markets. This is a popular option, and a wise one for beginners. It’s simple, it’s hands off, and it’s lucrative. After all, modern economies have a great track record of growth. 

The best rate of return 

But for me to get the very best rate of return, I need to accept more risk. I’m looking to beat the market here and receive 11%, 12%, or even 13% as a yearly average. For this, I need to choose individual stocks. The right research can uncover hidden gems that can accelerate my wealth gain. Get it wrong, however, and I can get middling returns or even lose money. 

Whichever strategy I pursue, how would it get to £1,011 each month? Well, here are a few options for how my accumulation phase could pan out. As you can see, the return my stocks give me is the key to building a sizeable nest egg. 

£20,000 ISA
7%10%13%
8 years£37,019£42,872£49,519
16 years£68,519£91,899£122,608
24 years£126,824£196,995£303,573

Once this phase is over, I can withdraw my income. It’s important not to withdraw the above rates of return because this can eat into the nest egg, especially if I get unlucky with a market crash or correction. 

A 4% withdrawal is usually considered safe, and could give me as high as £12,143 each year. Per month, that’s £1,011, all from my £20k ISA. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 shares currently represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

According to our writer, FTSE 100 shares have never looked so attractive. She explains why and what action she’s taking…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 rock-solid FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in 2024!

| Royston Wild

I’m hoping to have some spare cash to invest in the coming weeks. Here are two shares (including a falling…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares still a red hot buy?

| Harvey Jones

Investors have made fortunes from Rolls-Royce shares but many will now be questioning whether its stellar performance can continue.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is the current BP share price an opportunity to buy cheap shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a look at the current state of play with the BP share price and decides if now…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy these fallen FTSE 100 giants currently at 52-week lows?

| John Fieldsend

The latest stock market moves have caused three FTSE 100 powerhouses to fall to 52-week lows. Should I buy in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

One value stock I’d avoid like the plague right now

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 appears to be jam-packed with brilliant bargains that might produce attractive returns. I don't think this value…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares for my portfolio at 117p?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are down 8% over the past 12 months, currently sitting at 117p. Is now the time for me…

Read more »