Home » Investing Articles » 2 rock-solid FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in 2024!

2 rock-solid FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in 2024!

I’m hoping to have some spare cash to invest in the coming weeks. Here are two shares (including a falling FTSE 100 stock) I’d consider buying next month.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The macroeconomic landscape remains highly uncertain as we hurtle towards 2024. But I feel that these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could prove excellent stocks to buy for my portfolio. Allow me a few minutes to explain why.

Babcock International Group

The amount of money countries spend on defence remains largely unaffected by broader economic conditions. This is because protecting citizens from overseas and terrorist threats is one of the priorities of any government.

In fact arms spending is booming right now as the world gears up for a Cold War 2.0. Defence contractors are witnessing a sharp rise in order levels as tension between their Western customers and Russia and China mount.

FTSE 250-quoted Babcock International (LSE:BAB) is one such company. In fresh trading news today it announced that since April it had enjoyed “good organic revenue growth, improved operational performance and higher cash flow” versus the corresponding 2022 period.

The Babcock share price has rocketed this year as orders have climbed. But at current prices it still looks dirt cheap: it trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.1 for 2023. Any reading below 1 indicates that a stock is undervalued.

Babcock provides engineering and training services to military forces around the globe. And City analysts expect earnings here to soar 111% this financial year (to March 2024) before rising by double-digits in the following two fiscal years.

Diageo

I believe Diageo (LSE:DGE) is also one of the best stocks in the current climate. It’s why I bulked up my own holdings in the company earlier this year.

Products like its Guinness stout, Captain Morgan rum and Johnnie Walker whisky remain popular buys even when consumers feel the pinch. This means the company can raise prices to offset rising costs and increase profits, a powerful tool in inflationary periods like this.

Fresh trading commentary last week illustrated the resilience of Diageo’s business model. Chief executive Debra Crew maintained its medium-term target of growing organic net sales growth by 5% to 7%, and organic operating profits between 6% and 9%.

The FTSE firm has slumped in value in 2023 as worries over legal action in the US have mounted. Rapper Sean Combs is taking Diageo to court over claims of racial discrimination related to its DeLeon Tequila joint venture.

But on balance I think Diageo’s share price slump represents a great dip buying opportunity. As the chart below shows, the drinks giant’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has crumbled to around 18.5 times, well below historical norms.

Chart showing Diageo's plummeting P/E ratio.
Created With TradingView

I think this is especially cheap given the excellent progress the company making to build market share. As investment guru Nick Train points out, its share of the global alcoholic beverages market jumped to 4.7% as of the last financial year (to June 2023), up from 4% three years earlier.

It now looks well on course to hit its target of 6% by the end of the decade. I think Diageo is a great way for investors like me to make money from the steadily growing drinks sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 shares currently represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

According to our writer, FTSE 100 shares have never looked so attractive. She explains why and what action she’s taking…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares still a red hot buy?

| Harvey Jones

Investors have made fortunes from Rolls-Royce shares but many will now be questioning whether its stellar performance can continue.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is the current BP share price an opportunity to buy cheap shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a look at the current state of play with the BP share price and decides if now…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a £1,011 monthly passive income might be easier than it looks

| John Fieldsend

Could I turn a £20k ISA into £1,011 passive income a month without adding anything extra? Here’s my plan to…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy these fallen FTSE 100 giants currently at 52-week lows?

| John Fieldsend

The latest stock market moves have caused three FTSE 100 powerhouses to fall to 52-week lows. Should I buy in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

One value stock I’d avoid like the plague right now

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 appears to be jam-packed with brilliant bargains that might produce attractive returns. I don't think this value…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares for my portfolio at 117p?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares are down 8% over the past 12 months, currently sitting at 117p. Is now the time for me…

Read more »