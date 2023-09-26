Home » Investing Articles » Buy the dip? Here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider

Buy the dip? Here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider

Our writer looks at why this FTSE 100 stock has been on a downward trajectory in recent years but could be a potential buying opportunity.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 incumbent Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND) has seen its shares continue to fall in recent years. Could now be a good time to pick up the shares ahead of any potential stock market rally?

Real estate

Land Securities, often referred to as LandSec, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). This means it invests in and makes rental income from properties. LandSec focuses on office buildings, shopping centres, and retail parks. As a REIT, it must return 90% of profits to its shareholders as dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

As I write, LandSec shares are trading for 606p. At this time last year, they were trading for 514p, which is a 17% increase over a 12-month period. For context, it has outperformed the FTSE 100 by some margin during this period.

Digging a bit deeper, LandSec shares are down 15% over a two-year period, falling from 714p to current levels. Furthermore, they’re down nearly 40% since the pandemic began, from 995p to current levels.

Buy the dip or avoid it like the plague?

So why have LandSec shares fallen so far? Firstly, the pandemic struck. Shopping centre numbers fell and people began working from home. E-commerce was already impacting shopping centres and garnered further momentum during lockdowns. More recently, soaring inflation and higher interest rates have dampened the economic outlook.

From a risk perspective, there are a couple of things I’m keeping an eye on. To start with, LandSec has over £3bn of debt on its books. This can impact payouts and investor sentiment as in the current high interest environment we find ourselves in, it could be costlier to pay down and service.

Another issue is that of the looming spectre of a property crash, especially in the commercial sector. This has been driven by a weakened economy and high interest rates. These factors could impact LandSec’s profitability, growth initiatives, and performance.

On the other side of the coin, LandSec shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of close to 13. This is just under the FTSE 100 average of 14.

Moving on, LandSec has an enviable market position, in my opinion. It is one of the largest property groups in the UK, including owning well-known sites such as Blue Water in Kent and Trinity Leeds, to name a couple. In addition to this, it is looking to change its approach and add more mixed use and urban regeneration developments to its portfolio. I think this is a wise strategy and could pay off, albeit over a long period of time.

Next, LandSec shares would boost my passive income with a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. However, I am conscious dividends are never guaranteed.

A FTSE 100 stock I’m watching closely

To me, LandSec looks like a potential opportunity with a decent valuation, attractive business model and a passive income opportunity. I do believe there is some further turbulence ahead, especially with the current economic picture.

I’ve decided that I’m going to keep LandSec shares on my watch list for now. I’m keen to see interim results in November as well as economic developments before I revisit my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares at £4 today?

| Ben McPoland

Aviva shares have struggled over the last few years. But should I invest now that there's some lip-smacking passive income…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Which is the better buy today, Lloyds or Barclays shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Both Lloyds and Barclays shares have been disappointing over the past five years. But which would I buy right now…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

After an incredibly strong performance in 2022, BAE Systems shares have extended their FTSE 100 winning streak Into this year.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Growth Shares

Why the ASOS share price rose today despite the poor results

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the ASOS share price didn't fall despite lower customer demand shown in the latest trading update…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Down 15%, this unloved FTSE monopoly looks a major bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

An electricity sector monopoly with excellent 2023 results, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this FTSE firm looks…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash before the end of 2023?

| Matthew Dumigan

To assess the prospects of a stock market crash before the end of the year, our writer considers a range…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy FTSE 100 companies?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With concerns about the UK economy still elevated, many people may be understandably worried about investing in the FTSE 100…

Read more »