Home » Investing Articles » This volatile market is the perfect time to load up an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

This volatile market is the perfect time to load up an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

I love buying cheap shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Every time the market dips it throws up new opportunities, like these.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Today’s volatile markets may deter some people from deploying their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance but I’m taking the opposite view. Every time share prices dip – as they’re doing now – I go on the hunt for top stocks to buy at freshly discounted prices.

Global mining giant Rio Tinto has been on my watchlist for weeks. Its shares tumbled on growing fears of a Chinese economic meltdown, which would smash demand for commodities. It’s down 3.18% so far today, one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100.

Rio Tinto’s shares look dirt cheap trading at 7.74 times earnings, while the yield has edged up to 8.11%. Those two numbers don’t make a good investment on their own, but they alert me to a potential opportunity and I hope to buy after doing my due diligence.

Dip is a great time to buy

I’ve had my eye on FTSE 100-listed insurance conglomerate Phoenix Group Holdings for some weeks. It’s even cheaper than Rio Tinto, trading at 6.47 times earnings, while the yield is a staggering 9.86%.

There have been questions over whether the dizzying Phoenix dividend is sustainable, and lately I’ve argued that it is. My case got a boost on 18 September, when management lifted the interim dividend 5% after the group’s first-half incremental new business long-term cash generation more than doubled to £885m.

The recent purchase of Sun Life of Canada UK is already paying off and Phoenix plans to continue its active acquisition strategy. Yet today its shares are down 2.35% for no reason I can see so I could buy it at an even lower price. 

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands is really on the rack today, falling 5.18% at time of writing. It was already shockingly cheap, but now trades at just 6.55 times earnings, while the yield has clicked up to 8.57%. Tobacco stocks haven’t delivered much capital growth in recent years, but they still offer some of the best income around. Investors who buy today get a little more of it than last week.

Here’s my favourite

I like to follow FTSE 100 risers too, and I’m pleased to see wealth manager M&G is up 0.89% today, even as the index falls. In one respect, I’m surprised. I thought this was a play on rising markets, not falling ones. But I’m not completely gobsmacked, M&G has been building up a head of steam for some weeks. I’ve bought its shares twice in recent months. Now it looks like others are waking up to its juicy 9.58% yield.

I’m impressed to see pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca climbing 1.27% today (25 September). I’d love to hold the stock but with a valuation of 63.78 times earnings following its strong share price run, it looks too expensive to me. I’m curious to see that it has some life left in it though. So maybe I haven’t missed my moment.

I’ve no idea where this market will go next, but I do think today’s little dip is a brilliant opportunity to grab Rio Tinto, Phoenix and Imperial Brands at an extra discount. Of the stocks listed here, Phoenix is my favourite. I’ll buy when I have some money. Ideally that will be before its share price recovers, rather than afterwards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&g Plc and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5%-yielding mouthwatering passive income stock to consider!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this passive income stock with its enticing yield as well as…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Dear Rolls-Royce stock fans, mark the calendar for 28 November

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why the last Wednesday of November could hold the key for the direction in which Rolls-Royce stock…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down nearly 30%, here’s why investors should consider this FTSE 250 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock and explains why she’s bullish despite the shares falling.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

What’s wrong with the Vodafone share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has jumped in recent weeks but this follows two decades of poor performance. What happens now?

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

| Royston Wild

This popular FTSE stock offers exceptional all-round value for money, at least on paper. Should I buy it to boost…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! This world-class FTSE 100 share is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This well-known FTSE 100 share has stalled over the last four years but still appears to offer amazing value going…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I’ll be avoiding in October!

| Royston Wild

The Tesco share price has picked up some solid momentum since August. Should I consider buying this cut-price FTSE 100…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Is the Aviva share price the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price remains low, and the latest acquisition news hasn't moved it. But just look at the size…

Read more »