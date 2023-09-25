Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a 5%-yielding mouthwatering passive income stock to consider!

Here’s a 5%-yielding mouthwatering passive income stock to consider!

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this passive income stock with its enticing yield as well as excellent dividend record.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Boosting my passive income is one of the biggest aims of my investment portfolio. With that in mind, one stock I like the look of is City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY). Is now a good time to buy some shares? Let’s take a closer look.

Investing in UK stocks

City of London Investment Trust was established in 1861 and through investing in quality UK stocks, it aims to outperform the FTSE All Share index through capital growth and income generation. As part of its portfolio, it owns shares in blue chips such as Shell, BAE Systems, Unilever, and HSBC to mention a few.

So what’s been happening with City of London shares? As I write, they’re trading for 402p. At this time last year, they were trading for 387p, which is a 3% rise over a 12-month period. It is worth mentioning that many stocks across the world have fallen due to tough economic conditions including rising inflation and interest rates.

The investment case

I’m buoyed that the City of London Trust offers me exposure to lots of top stocks, as well as diversification. The few I mentioned earlier are big players in their respective industries. Access to mature businesses with large market presences, reliable performance records, and resilient balance sheets is very attractive. This is because many of these businesses can weather any economic downturn well, like now. Accessing all of these names through purchasing one stock is definitely a positive for me personally.

Next, from a passive income perspective, City of London’s current dividend yield stands at 5%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 index averages of 3%-4% and 1.9% respectively. Furthermore, it has achieved a remarkable feat in increasing its annual dividend every year since 1966! Not many stocks can attest to such positive performance. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

From a bearish perspective, The City of London does have some stocks in its portfolio that don’t perhaps appeal to me as an investor. An example of this is oil stocks, such as Shell. The rising green and net zero movement and move away from traditional fossil fuel concerns me and the impact it could have on these businesses.

Another risk is that of rising interest rates and the pressure it is putting on earnings which could hinder payouts from The City of London’s biggest passive income stocks. In the short term, dividend payouts could be impacted and I’ll keep a close eye on developments.

A passive income stock I’d buy

Overall, I like the look of The City of London Investment Trust. I’m pleased by its remarkable dividend payout record. Furthermore, an attractive yield as well as access to several blue-chip stocks is an enticing factor for me when reviewing its investment viability for my holdings.

I’ve decided that the next time I have some spare cash to invest, I’m going to buy some shares in The City of London Investment Trust. From a passive income perspective, it looks like one of the best options available to me out there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Dear Rolls-Royce stock fans, mark the calendar for 28 November

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why the last Wednesday of November could hold the key for the direction in which Rolls-Royce stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

This volatile market is the perfect time to load up an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I love buying cheap shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Every time the market dips it throws up new…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down nearly 30%, here’s why investors should consider this FTSE 250 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock and explains why she’s bullish despite the shares falling.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

What’s wrong with the Vodafone share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has jumped in recent weeks but this follows two decades of poor performance. What happens now?

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

| Royston Wild

This popular FTSE stock offers exceptional all-round value for money, at least on paper. Should I buy it to boost…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! This world-class FTSE 100 share is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This well-known FTSE 100 share has stalled over the last four years but still appears to offer amazing value going…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I’ll be avoiding in October!

| Royston Wild

The Tesco share price has picked up some solid momentum since August. Should I consider buying this cut-price FTSE 100…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Is the Aviva share price the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price remains low, and the latest acquisition news hasn't moved it. But just look at the size…

Read more »