Home » Investing Articles » The BT share price is climbing! Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to make money from it?

The BT share price is climbing! Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to make money from it?

It’s good to see the BT share price finally showing signs of life, but I’m wondering if this can last given all the troubles the business faces.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE: BT.A) share price has had a dismal decade, crashing from around 350p in September 2013 to less than 120p today. That’s a drop of a third and the decline has continued with the shares down 11% in the last year.

Unsurprisingly, BT now looks dirt cheap, trading at just 6.2 times earnings. The dividend is eye-catching, with a forecast yield of 6.28% this year and 6.31% in 2025. With the current payout covered 2.5 times by earnings it looks safe, but I’m not so sure. 

This one worries me

There are so many red flags surrounding this stock but in recent weeks something remarkable has happened. The share price has started climbing. It’s true! It’s up 4.6% over the last month, which is quite a surge by its recent standards.

I dream of buying bombed-out FTSE 100 stocks just before they swing back into favour. So am I staring at a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity? Well, BT is unquestionably ‘cheap’ but I’m not sure it’s good value.

First, I’d like to see a solid reason for the recent upswing. Maybe some positive earnings guidance or a jump in profits? Unfortunately, BT’s last report was issued on 27 July, almost two months ago, so there’s nothing from that quarter.

On 31 July, it appointed Allison Kirkby as its new CEO, but she isn’t slated to succeed Philip Jansen until January 2024. So we can’t pin this on her. The only news of note I’ve found is that the British government’s decision to ban China’s Huawei from developing 5G infrastructure cost BT a cool £500m. As if it wasn’t bleeding enough cash.

I’ve searched in vain for positive a positive analyst update, but the best I could find was Deutsche Bank saying that a poor summer had left BT shares trading at “not unattractive” levels. It set a price target of 145p, but still didn’t recommend buying them. 

Elsewhere, UBS warned that BT is effectively borrowing more than £900m a year to fund its dividend and pension deficit payments at a time of high interest rates. Worryingly, UBS said this puts the dividend in doubt.

Too much trouble

The only reason I can see for the BT share price bounce is that the FTSE 100 is also climbing. It’s up 4.78% over the last month, marginally more than BT. A rising tide does float all boats, it seems.

I’ve seen reports that BT is preparing to repel a bid from Deutsche Telekom. It took a £5.6bn BT stake in 2015, a move CEO Tim Höttges later called his biggest mistake. He wants his money back. I can think of better ways.

He’s not the only one circling BT. Patrick Drahi, billionaire owner of French telecoms firm Altice, upped his stake from 18% to 24.5% in May, but denied he was planning a takeover. It’s good to see somebody wants BT shares.

There are some bright spots. Once BT completes its nationwide fibre rollout in 2026, capital expenditure should drop. As should staff costs as it looks to reduce its headcount by up to 55,000 by 2030.

But why take on so many problems (there are more) when the FTSE is full of cheap high yielders with less baggage? I won’t be buying BT shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 ridiculously cheap shares I’d buy now for mouth-watering passive income

| Ben McPoland

For investors seeking high-yield passive income, the FTSE 100 appears to be the place to be. Here are three shares…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest in LSE stocks to earn a second income of £500 a month?

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to generate a juicy second income for my retirement by investing in FTSE 100 shares. Setting a realistic…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA today for steady income in 2024

| Harshil Patel

A Stocks and Shares ISA filled with a basket of well-chosen dividend investments can offer reliable and regular income. Our…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

4 undervalued growth stocks worthy of deep consideration!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details several highly-rated growth stocks with significant potential, all of which he's been watching closely.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

These UK stocks are my top 2 holdings! Here are what the charts say about them

| Dr. James Fox

UK stocks still suffer from poor investor sentiment. In turn, this means there are some excellent value-investing opportunities.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in NIO shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

NIO shares dropped quite sharply during September and are now trading for a little over $8. Should I start a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Empty Stocks & Shares ISA at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for riches

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an extraordinary vehicle for building wealth over the long run, allowing tax-free capital gains…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend less than £12,000 on 434 of these UK shares for a £1,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A four-figure passive income each year by investing a one-off sum below £12,000? Christopher Ruane explains how he could target…

Read more »