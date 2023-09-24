Home » Investing Articles » £500 to invest? A 5.5% dividend yield gem I’d buy right now

£500 to invest? A 5.5% dividend yield gem I’d buy right now

Zaven Boyrazian explores an out-of-favour FTSE 250 stock that continues to raise its dividend yield, despite rising pessimism from investors.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What does £500 buy in the current real estate environment? At today’s share price, it translates to around 290 shares of LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP), offering a 5.5% dividend yield.

Considering that property prices are in decline, investing in this space may sound like a bad idea. But as many seasoned investors know, buying during a down cycle leads to higher returns when things start to improve.

In the meantime, shareholders can sit back and watch the money roll in. Because despite popular belief, demand for commercial real estate is actually rising. So much so that Londonmetric is still reporting double-digit growth in its rental income, pushing the dividend yield higher.

A focused landlord

LondonMetric’s business model is pretty straightforward. Acquire properties in prime locations and then lease them to companies who need the space.

Looking at its existing portfolio, around three-quarters consist of warehouses and other logistics facilities, with the rest comprising retail and leisure sites. And following some new acquisitions as well as disposals, management is shifting its portfolio even more into logistics.

Personally, I think this strategy is smart. While e-commerce may not be at the top of its game in 2023, continued economic recovery will ultimately start seeing online shopping activity ramp up. And, in turn, the demand for prime-positioned warehouses will likely rise, giving the company more pricing power in its rental fees.

In fact, the previously mentioned continued growth is already hinting that this has started happening.

With occupancy sitting at 99%, cash flow looks rock solid, in my eyes. Investors will have to wait until November for the next set of results to be released. Personally, I remain optimistic about the long-term income potential of this enterprise.

Everything has a weakness

Management is currently carrying a fairly impressive track record. Successfully identifying opportunities within the real estate sector has enabled cash flows to expand fairly consistently. And subsequently, dividends have been hiked for eight years in a row, so far.

However, as impressive as this is, it’s important to realise this was achieved in a near-zero percent interest rate environment. Buying commercial real estate isn’t cheap. That’s made perfectly apparent by the group’s £1bn pile of loan obligations on the balance sheet.

The business doesn’t appear to be at any risk of insolvency, thanks to the cash-generating nature of its operations. However, a higher cost of debt could make expansion far more challenging in the future. After all, the more the group is spending on servicing debt, the more pressure is added to the bottom line.

Nevertheless, the long-term demand for warehouses continues to trend upwards. And with few companies with a track record as stellar as LondonMetric’s, it’s a risk I feel comfortable taking. That’s why this income stock is already in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Empty Stocks & Shares ISA at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for riches

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an extraordinary vehicle for building wealth over the long run, allowing tax-free capital gains…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend less than £12,000 on 434 of these UK shares for a £1,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A four-figure passive income each year by investing a one-off sum below £12,000? Christopher Ruane explains how he could target…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider selling Lloyds shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite surging profits, Lloyds shares are slowly revealing several concerning weak spots that might warrant selling in the long run.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d target £20k in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a few of the principles all investors should know if they're aiming to turn their capital…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

£10K in an ISA? I’d snap up these 5 cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how, if he had a spare £10K in his ISA, he would spend it on a handful…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: reasons to buy vs reasons to avoid

| Andrew Mackie

With the Rolls-Royce share price flying through clear skies, Andrew Mackie assesses the case both for and against buying it.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

I just put £3k in my SIPP. Here’s where I’m going to invest it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is investing his SIPP in both growth funds and individual stocks in an effort to build up wealth…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,950 shares of this 6.3%-yielding FTSE 250 stock for £1k a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has a solid record of paying out rising passive income. Here’s why I would invest in…

Read more »