Home » Investing Articles » 7 steps to earn serious passive income from high-yielding FTSE 100 shares

7 steps to earn serious passive income from high-yielding FTSE 100 shares

FTSE 100 shares offer big yields and a chance for serious passive income. Here are seven steps I’d follow if I wanted to invest in them.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I was younger, the idea of buying stocks and getting money back from them seemed like black magic. It seemed hard to understand, so I avoided it for years and years. All the while, even the simplest investment in FTSE 100 shares could have been making me money. 

Instead, I spent my excess cash on stupid stuff, things that I don’t even own anymore. That’s cash that could have been earning me an income the whole time. I’d guess this cost me in the tens of thousands if I were to crunch the numbers. 

Let’s say I could jump back in time for a few minutes. Here are the seven things I’d tell my younger self to kick him into action and get him to start making big passive income from FTSE 100 shares.

1: Don’t pay taxes

The first step is to open a Stocks and Shares ISA. This account allows me to invest in stocks without the headaches, and cost, of dealing with the taxes on them. Those taxes can be as high as 39% in this country. With an ISA account though, the tax is always 0%. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

2: Avoid overthinking

I’d next tell myself to buy a FTSE 100 stock. Anything will do. The important part is I do it. I will then see how it works and I will start to see a dividend income come in. Most of all, it’ll get me over the mental hurdle of thinking the stock market is some voodoo I will never understand. 

3: Ignore almost everything

Once I have a position in a company, I’d tell myself to ignore the rises and falls. The drops can cause people to panic, sell, and lose a lot of money. But your average FTSE 100 stock has more ups and downs than a see-saw. This volatility is inevitable, like death and taxes (except when using an ISA!)

4: Let my wealth snowball

Once I see income start to trickle in, I’d be tempted to hit the town and enjoy my newfound wealth. But the real power of stocks is in reinvesting those returns. This creates a compounding effect that multiplies my wealth, a little like a snowball that rolls down a hill and grows bigger and bigger. 

5: Look to make money faster

As I get used to this type of investing, I may wish to accelerate the process. Choosing the best stocks is one strategy here. There’s a massive difference in returns between the cream of the crop and a company that goes bankrupt. 

6: Withdraw without selling shares

At some point, I would recommend I start withdrawing. If handled carefully, this can be done without eating into the original sum at all. One way to do this is to own big-yielding FTSE 100 stocks and simply withdraw the dividends for a passive income. 

7: Drive off into the sunset 

When the whole process is over, I’d hope that these years of saving and investing would provide an ample second income. This can be used for anything I like. Perhaps I’d want to travel or to retire early. Whatever I choose, I will have earned my ride off into the sunset.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I buy £1,000 of Legal & General shares today, how much could I have in 3 years?

| John Fieldsend

Legal & General shares still look like a great buy with a tasty dividend. What kind of cash return could…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £10,000 on Berkshire Hathaway shares a decade ago, here’s what I’d have

| Christopher Ruane

Buying Berkshire Hathaway shares five years ago would have left our writer firmly in the black. Here he explains the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are British dividend shares really the screaming bargains they seem?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the unusually high yields currently offered by UK dividend shares. Could they really offer him…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m preparing for a stock market correction this autumn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane isn't trying to time the next stock market correction. Instead, he's putting in the hours now to try…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Growth Shares

Why the JD Sports share price could accelerate to 200p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest JD Sports Fashion results and explains why the outlook could help to materially boost…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing

These factors look set to drive the Next share price higher

| Kevin Godbold

Next is winning the online race and building an entrepreneurial business that looks set to drive earnings and the share…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With the M&G dividend rising again, should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

M&G raised its dividend again this week, so shareholder Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to buy more of…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing For Beginners

3 shares to buy that can benefit from rising interest rates

| Jon Smith

As the Bank of England meets again, Jon Smith highlights several shares he'd like to buy that aren't suffering the…

Read more »