2023 stock market: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways since the start of 2023. Could this be a lucrative opportunity to invest in the stock market?

The recent pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and cost-of-living crisis have significantly derailed the stock market’s upward trajectory. That said, there are signs that it’s starting to recover. As such, I believe this could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to grow my wealth.

Room for optimism

There are a number of reasons for my optimism. First of all, the global economy is expected to grow again after a period of economic malaise. Several major economies like the UK and China continue to slump. But even so, it’s worth noting that the stock market is forward-looking. Therefore, a potential rally may begin well before these economies even officially declare an end to their sluggishness.

Second, interest rates are anticipated to fall over the next year or two. This should make it more attractive for investors to put their money back into the stock market once again.

Third, there are a number of exciting new technologies emerging. Most prominently, artificial intelligence (AI) has powered most of the stock market’s gains this year. These breakthroughs could lead to significant growth in the years to come as companies ramp up their spending on AI.

Still, there are always risks associated with investing. However, by conducting diligent research while investing over the long term through a diversified portfolio, investors can minimise their risks while maximising their chances of success.

A British bargain

One of the most attractive things about the UK stock market right now is that it is relatively cheap. This is because the FTSE 100 has been trading sideways since the start of 2023. To make things sweeter, Goldman Sachs has even stated that UK shares currently trade at a massive 45% price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation discount compared to US stocks.

Thus, investors can currently buy UK equities at much lower prices than their US counterparts. This could present a significant opportunity for investors who are looking for value. This is especially the case in a number of undervalued sectors such as financials.

The sector has been hit hard this year due to the collapse of several regional banks across the Atlantic. Nonetheless, there are now signs that banks are starting to recover. After all, their capital bases remain robust while profits continue to flow in. So, if the economy continues to grow, financial stocks like Lloyds and Barclays could be well-positioned to outperform the market.

Is the stock market risky?

It should go without saying that there are always risks when it comes to investing in the stock market — and one of the biggest risks is a potential recession. This could result in a sharp selloff in stock prices. Another risk to consider is sticky inflation. This could see interest rates rise to a higher level, and make it more expensive for companies to borrow money, consequently affecting their profits.

Nevertheless, 2023 could still be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth through the stock market. The global economy is starting to grow again. Plus, the interest rate outlook is improving as inflation falls. And most importantly, the UK stock market remains relatively cheap. On that basis, I’ll be taking this chance to grow my wealth by buying more UK shares in the coming weeks and months.