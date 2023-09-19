Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,925 a year

No savings at 40? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,925 a year

A weighty passive income is one reason to invest in an ISA account. Here’s what £3 a day might lead to, even if I was starting at 40 with no savings.

If I had three pound coins to hand, I’d struggle to spend them these days. I’ve not seen a pint that cheap in years, and if I wanted a supermarket sandwich, I could only afford the plainer ones. At the same time, if I was able to save that each day – and pair it with the right investment strategy – I could aim for a life-changing passive income. 

Even if I started with no savings at 40 years old, I could target an extra income stream of thousands of pounds. 

I would need to be disciplined to achieve this. I would need to save every month and follow my strategy to a tee. But if I could, that £3 a day could turn into a passive income of £7,925 each year.

A steady cash inflow like that sounds lovely, but there are plenty of roadblocks to stop me getting there. In fact, I run into a big one straight away: a daily £3 just isn’t much to work with.

Big passive income

Because my plan is starting from 40 with no savings, I might save that much for 30 years so I receive my income when I retire. But even with those decades of stashing money away, my three quid a day only gets me up to £32,850. 

£3 a day
1 year£1,095
5 years£5,475
10 years£10,950
20 years£21,900
30 years£32,850

By the time I hang up my boots, I’ve not got much in the way of savings. And if I withdraw from them at 4% a year – a ‘safe’ withdrawal rate – my passive income looks a bit pathetic. 

£3 a day4% withdrawal
1 year£1,095£44
5 years£5,475£219
10 years£10,950£438
20 years£21,900£876
30 years£32,850£1,314

All told, I’m looking at 30 years of budgeting and saving to end up with £1,314 each year. I wouldn’t call that ‘life-changing’. I’m not sure it’s even worth the effort. 

The stock market is my knight in shining armour here. If I put my money to work in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it can grow and multiply to create wealth that doesn’t seem possible investing any other way. Also, the tax advantages of the ISA account mean I keep every penny. 

I’d aim for a yearly 10% back from stocks. That’s in line with historical averages, so this isn’t a shot in the dark. I’m simply hoping the economy grows like it has in the past. And if it does, that 10% year after year will grow to a surprisingly large amount.

£3 a day
1 year£1,205
5 years£7,354
10 years£19,197
20 years£68,988
30 years£198,133

Would you look at that? My nest egg of £198,133 is about six times higher than if I’d just put it under the mattress. My 10% yearly return is working wonders, and building wealth that I can use for a big passive income. 

£3 a day4% withdrawal
1 year£1,205£48
5 years£7,354£294
10 years£19,197£768
20 years£68,988£2,760
30 years£198,133£7,925

Now we’re talking. That income stream looks much more appealing. If my plan goes off without a hitch, I’d receive £7,925 passive income each year and I’d hope to receive it indefinitely. All that from £3 a day? Sounds pretty good to me. 

Risks

I only have limited space here so I’ve left a lot out. How to choose the right stocks is a topic I’ve skimmed over. The risk involved is another. I will say that there is no guarantee with investing like this, and people can and do lose money with stocks.

