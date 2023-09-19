No savings at 40? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,925 a year

A weighty passive income is one reason to invest in an ISA account. Here’s what £3 a day might lead to, even if I was starting at 40 with no savings.

If I had three pound coins to hand, I’d struggle to spend them these days. I’ve not seen a pint that cheap in years, and if I wanted a supermarket sandwich, I could only afford the plainer ones. At the same time, if I was able to save that each day – and pair it with the right investment strategy – I could aim for a life-changing passive income.

Even if I started with no savings at 40 years old, I could target an extra income stream of thousands of pounds.

I would need to be disciplined to achieve this. I would need to save every month and follow my strategy to a tee. But if I could, that £3 a day could turn into a passive income of £7,925 each year.

A steady cash inflow like that sounds lovely, but there are plenty of roadblocks to stop me getting there. In fact, I run into a big one straight away: a daily £3 just isn’t much to work with.

Big passive income

Because my plan is starting from 40 with no savings, I might save that much for 30 years so I receive my income when I retire. But even with those decades of stashing money away, my three quid a day only gets me up to £32,850.

£3 a day 1 year £1,095 5 years £5,475 10 years £10,950 20 years £21,900 30 years £32,850

By the time I hang up my boots, I’ve not got much in the way of savings. And if I withdraw from them at 4% a year – a ‘safe’ withdrawal rate – my passive income looks a bit pathetic.

£3 a day 4% withdrawal 1 year £1,095 £44 5 years £5,475 £219 10 years £10,950 £438 20 years £21,900 £876 30 years £32,850 £1,314

All told, I’m looking at 30 years of budgeting and saving to end up with £1,314 each year. I wouldn’t call that ‘life-changing’. I’m not sure it’s even worth the effort.

The stock market is my knight in shining armour here. If I put my money to work in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it can grow and multiply to create wealth that doesn’t seem possible investing any other way. Also, the tax advantages of the ISA account mean I keep every penny.

I’d aim for a yearly 10% back from stocks. That’s in line with historical averages, so this isn’t a shot in the dark. I’m simply hoping the economy grows like it has in the past. And if it does, that 10% year after year will grow to a surprisingly large amount.

£3 a day 1 year £1,205 5 years £7,354 10 years £19,197 20 years £68,988 30 years £198,133

Would you look at that? My nest egg of £198,133 is about six times higher than if I’d just put it under the mattress. My 10% yearly return is working wonders, and building wealth that I can use for a big passive income.

£3 a day 4% withdrawal 1 year £1,205 £48 5 years £7,354 £294 10 years £19,197 £768 20 years £68,988 £2,760 30 years £198,133 £7,925

Now we’re talking. That income stream looks much more appealing. If my plan goes off without a hitch, I’d receive £7,925 passive income each year and I’d hope to receive it indefinitely. All that from £3 a day? Sounds pretty good to me.

Risks

I only have limited space here so I’ve left a lot out. How to choose the right stocks is a topic I’ve skimmed over. The risk involved is another. I will say that there is no guarantee with investing like this, and people can and do lose money with stocks.