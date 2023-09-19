Home » Investing Articles » 9% yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy while they’re cheap?

9% yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy while they’re cheap?

These dividend stocks offer the biggest cash payments in the whole of the FTSE 100. But their share prices are rising right now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The top three dividend stocks on the FTSE 100 now have yields in excess of 9%.

In fact, their yields were over 10% not so long ago, but all three share prices have picked up in the past month. So should we buy now before it’s too late?

Let’s take a look at them, lowest dividend yield first.

Savings and investments

In third place we have M&G (LSE: MNG), with a forecast dividend yield of 9.6%. The share price has been a bit volatile, but overall fairly flat in the last few years.

Profits have been erratic. But they can be on a year-to-year basis in the savings and investment business, especially in times like this.

M&G has kept its dividends going, though, with forecasts showing a few more steady years ahead. The firm has been handing back spare capital too, via share buybacks, amounting to £500m in 2022.

Now, 2023 looks like a very different year. Inflation and high interest rates have drawn people away from saving and investing. And we might see pressure by the end of 2023.

But in its Q1 update, M&G said: “We remain committed to our disciplined capital management framework and policy of stable or increasing dividends per share“.

Life and pensions

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) comes in second, with a yield slightly below 9.7%.

Phoenix acquires closed life and pension funds, and its exposure to the investing business has kept its shares down. We’re looking at a 19% dip over five years.

The 2023 financial squeeze has hurt, with the share price falling sharply in March… and then it slid some more.

The same risks apply here as for M&G. The stock valuation depends a lot on the assets it manages, and they’ve been under pressure. And that could continue.

But, with H1 results released on 18 September, Phoenix lifted its interim dividend by 5%, speaking of a “sustainable dividend that grows over time“.

It should be all about cash generation, and the board now expects to hit the top end of expectations for the full year.

Telecoms giant

Vodafone (LSE: VOD) has a dividend yield a bit above 9.7%, the biggest in the FTSE 100. Analysts expect it to keep growing too, and it could hit 10% by 2026.

But though it’s blipped up a bit lately, Vodafone stock is down 53% in the past five years. Why’s that?

Part of the problem is that Vodafone’s earnings have not been covering its dividends. If forecasts come good, we might just about see break-even cover by 2026.

But it’s a company with high capital expenditure, to keep up with the fast pace of telecoms. Vodafone carries big debt too.

Still, for those who just want the cash, this could be a good buy. At current rates, it might only take about 10 years for an investment to be fully repaid by dividends.

My picks

I won’t buy Vodafone, because I don’t like the company’s approach to cash management.

The other two, though, are on my want list, even with their short-term risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s best buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Even after their surge, Rolls-Royce shares still look cheap by growth stock standards. Should I buy some before they climb…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Can the HSBC share price hit new heights? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The HSBC share price has been an index star, rising 18% over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Three red hot LSE shares I’d consider buying before the next stock market rally 

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for shares that will lead the next stock market rally and recent performance suggests these three should all…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy UK shares before the next bull market

| John Choong

With UK shares trading at a considerable discount today, do they offer a once-in-a-decade opportunity for investors to see massive…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

One penny stock I’m having second thoughts about

| Muhammad Cheema

DermTech is a US company that has performed poorly in recent history. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,925 a year

| John Fieldsend

A weighty passive income is one reason to invest in an ISA account. Here’s what £3 a day might lead…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Down 16%, are Arm Holdings shares a no-brainer buy?

| John Fieldsend

Arm Holdings shares are on the market once again. Are they a no-brainer buy? Or should investors steer well clear…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

If I invest £5,000 in Lloyds shares, how much passive income could I get in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Investors in Lloyds shares look set to receive generous dividends over the next couple of years as the bank gets…

Read more »