Home » Investing Articles » 8% yield! 1 of the top dividend shares to consider buying in September 2023

8% yield! 1 of the top dividend shares to consider buying in September 2023

A top yield near 8% is rare enough, but this company has also been growing its shareholder dividends at almost 15% a year.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Top dividend shares tend to pay a high yield. But the best ones also increase the payment a bit each year as well.

And over recent periods, one such company on the London market has managed to post a compound annual growth rate for the dividend of almost 15%. 

Is the worst over for this business?

The business in question is FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.). And with the share price near 117p, the forward-looking yield for 2024 is around 8%.

Now, it may seem strange to focus on a business in a troubled sector. Especially when considering that dividend-led investment strategies tend to attract risk-averse investors.

But it seems likely the worst of the problems for housebuilders might be in the rear-view mirror. After all, interest rates and inflation may be near their peaks already in the current cycle.

And left behind, we have stocks like Taylor Wimpey with underlying businesses nursing their bruises and sitting on attractive-looking valuations.

One of the beauties of dividend-focused investment strategies is that high shareholder payments are often accompanied by other attractive valuation indicators. And as long as a business isn’t broken beyond repair, it’s often a good time to swoop on their shares to harvest the income from dividends.

In the years that follow — with a fair wind at our backs if we’re lucky – returns may arrive in the form of capital gains as well as dividend income. However, as with all stock investments, positive outcomes are never certain or guaranteed. 

In the case of Taylor Wimpey, it’s always possible for some other macroeconomic or geopolitical events to sink the housing market further.

An optimistic outlook

But the set-up of risk versus potential reward looks appealing right now. And the company itself has been making some optimistic noises about the outlook for the business.

In August 2023’s half-year results report, Chief Executive Jennie Daly was upbeat. The company delivered a resilient first-half performance despite variable market conditions and “substantially” higher mortgage rates.

Those factors affected operations, but completions came in slightly ahead of the directors’ expectations, Daly said.

Looking ahead, the business has a “healthy” orderbook and there’s “strong” underlying interest for the company’s “well-located, high-quality homes”, Daly asserted. And UK completions will likely come in at the upper end of previous guidance for the full year.

Meanwhile, City analysts expect earnings to stabilise in 2024. The balance sheet is strong with a sizeable net-cash position. And there’s no sign of a dividend cut on the horizon.

Instead, after a Covid-related dividend reduction for the 2019 trading year, the compound annual growth rate of the dividend has been running at that almost 15% mentioned earlier. Although increases for 2023 and 2024 look set to be less than 1% in each case.

On balance, Taylor Wimpey is worthy of further and deeper research now. And I feel it’s a prime candidate for consideration as part of a diversified portfolio of stocks for its recovery and income potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Discover the top 3 FTSE 100 shares I’m targeting for smart and secure growth in 2023!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Unearthing great growth and value with FTSE 100 shares, Oliver Rodzianko explores three investment opportunities, carefully navigating UK market risks.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap dividend shares I’d love to buy right now

| Royston Wild

I think these UK dividend shares could deliver spectacular long-term returns. And what's more, I think at current prices they…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is easyJet the FTSE 250’s greatest value stock?

| Royston Wild

Today easyJet shares trade on rock-bottom earnings multiples and carry large dividend yields. Is the airline too good to miss…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap income shares for a 2024 stock market recovery

| Alan Oscroft

I'm on the lookout for cheap long-term income shares. And never mind what the bears say, I don't want to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I’d buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares in any new stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

The secret to long-term investing success is surely to buy our favourite shares when they're cheap. Will my top FTSE…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in RC365 shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have today

| John Choong

RC365 shares have exploded in value in 2023. How much would I have if I invested £10,000 in the stock…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Why Ocado shares spiked 5% today to top the FTSE 100

| Ben McPoland

Ocado (LSE:OCDO) stock was the biggest riser in the FTSE 100 today. What caused this share price jump on a…

Read more »