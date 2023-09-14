Home » Investing Articles » With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

If I wanted to build wealth with stocks starting with no savings at 30, Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best advice I could take.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
A graph made of neon tubes in a room

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What’s Warren Buffett’s best tip for investing?

I think if I were to ask him, he’d tell me his “rule number one”. This rule – sometimes called his “golden rule” – is like a geiger counter for poor and costly investments. 

By following this rule, he’s picked winner after winner. It’s helped his company, Berkshire Hathaway, grow nearly 500 times bigger in the last 40 years and made him a billionaire along the way. Sounds like the rule works then. So, what is it?

Well, in his own words: “Rule number one: never lose money”.

At first glance, that sounds obvious. It even sounds sarcastic. I mean, no one’s trying to lose money in the stock market, Warren!

But if I dig a little deeper, I can see there is a lot of wisdom here that can help me avoid the most costly investing mistakes. 

Take options trading, for instance. This is a type of investing where I can pay a small fee for a contract that might let me sell a share in the future for £5. If the shares go up to £10, then I wouldn’t use it. If the shares go to £3, I can take up the option and pocket the difference. 

Don’t lose money

These options are very popular, but Buffett wouldn’t dream of buying one. They’re speculative, almost like gambling. And worse, every single option costs a fee. So to even invest like this I’d start off by losing money. 

Instead, Buffett sees the stock market as a place to buy and own part a company. When I do this, I’m not losing money, I’m simply transferring my cash into shares with the same value. 

And I can take this one step further. With the right research, I can find companies that have little downside and a wide margin of safety. This means I can further protect myself from losing money. 

One way to do this is with the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This tells us the price of a company compared to the assets it owns. If a firm has a P/B of 0.7, then it’s like I’m paying 70p for £1 in assets. As you can imagine, it’s harder to lose money with these asset-rich firms. 

On the other hand, a stock like Wise has a P/B of over 12. So the fintech – known for its low-fee money transfers – has little in the way of assets compared to its price. That’s not to say it’s a bad stock, but it does have a lower margin of safety. 

Build wealth

This rule can help me build wealth. If I was starting with no savings at 30, investing in stocks with this advice in mind would be a great starting point. I mentioned that Buffett achieved a near 500-times return over 40 years. Well, I’d only need to achieve a fraction of that to target a large net worth or a big second income. 

And if this is Buffet’s first rule, you might wonder what the second is. Well, here’s the quote: “Rule number one: never lose money. Rule number two: never forget rule number one”.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Down 19%, is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| John Fieldsend

The British American Tobacco share price is down 19% year-to-date. Could this be a brilliant FTSE 100 bargain? Or am…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is its highest in years. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit its highest point since before the pandemic. Christopher Ruane sees reasons to be optimistic…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Up 110% this year! Could buying Aston Martin shares turbocharge my portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

After more than doubling so far this year, our writer thinks Aston Martin shares might have more good road ahead.…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this hot FTSE 250 stock, up 30% in 3 weeks?

| Alan Oscroft

Sometimes the biggest mover in the FTSE 250 just isn't a company I expect to see there. But this one…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

5 things to understand before you start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane lays out a handful of principles he would bear in mind if he was to start investing for…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in Tesla shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

The past decade has been stellar for Tesla shares. Our writer doesn't own them but draws some lessons from their…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider Barratt Developments shares in September 2023

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) shares could be worth investors’ further research time now.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing For Beginners

Can I buy ARM shares as one of the biggest IPOs ever launches today?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith previews the IPO of ARM shares and explains why it's best to be careful about buying within the…

Read more »