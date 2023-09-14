Home » Investing Articles » Down 19%, is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

Down 19%, is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

The British American Tobacco share price is down 19% year-to-date. Could this be a brilliant FTSE 100 bargain? Or am I looking at a dangerous value trap?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It looks like ESG issues have cratered the British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) share price. 

The stock had been struggling with them anyway, what with selling cigarettes and everything. But the latest scandal – involving North Korea, of all countries – has sent the share price into a tailspin. It’s down 19% year to date.

I have to say, though, the shares do look cheap. I might have a rare chance here to pick up underpriced stock in a big dividend payer, and the evidence suggests it might even be the best bargain on the FTSE 100

The first reason to buy into British American Tobacco is nothing to do with what’s going on now. Rather, it’s been a terrific stock to own for decades. Of all companies on the FTSE 100 when the index started in 1984, this one has returned the most to shareholders. 

Over time though, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) concerns have become a more and more pressing issue. With regard to British American Tobacco, they largely revolve around cigarettes and the links to cancer and mortality. Many investors won’t touch a tobacco stock, nor many funds. 

With ESG being such a big question mark, I was left scratching my head with what happened earlier this year. In short, the firm broke US sanctions by selling its products (through a subsidiary) to North Korea. It resulted in a £635m fine. 

Ten-year low

This happened a while ago, between 2007 and 2017. But still, you have to ask: what was management thinking? Violating US sanctions? Doing business with the least democratic country on Earth? It’s almost comical. 

The fine was announced in April and the shares have been sliding since. A share now costs around £26, which is near a 10-year low. I could have bought in at this price back in 2011. 

Of course, the stock market works on a supply and demand basis, so with investor sentiment as low as it is, the shares could be drastically undervalued. And looking at the evidence, they very well might be. 

The dividend looks as good as ever, for one. The yield is 8.62% as I write, with big increases forecast for the years ahead. The firm makes tonnes of cash and the payments are well-covered. It could be the FTSE 100’s best dividend. 

The stock looks cheap too. It’s priced at seven times earnings, pretty cheap compared to competitors like Altria at eight times and Philip Morris at 12 times. 

A buy?

I’d have to overlook those ESG issues, of course. And if I was a purely ethically minded investor, I wouldn’t come near the stock. Its products cause cancer and everyone knows it. Throw in a boardroom content to violate US trade sanctions and, well, I wouldn’t blame anyone for picking up the proverbial bargepole here.

With that said, I’m looking at this as a value play. And on that basis, it looks really, really good. I do have a position already and I think it has a strong claim to be the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to build wealth with stocks starting with no savings at 30, Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is its highest in years. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit its highest point since before the pandemic. Christopher Ruane sees reasons to be optimistic…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Up 110% this year! Could buying Aston Martin shares turbocharge my portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

After more than doubling so far this year, our writer thinks Aston Martin shares might have more good road ahead.…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this hot FTSE 250 stock, up 30% in 3 weeks?

| Alan Oscroft

Sometimes the biggest mover in the FTSE 250 just isn't a company I expect to see there. But this one…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

5 things to understand before you start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane lays out a handful of principles he would bear in mind if he was to start investing for…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in Tesla shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

The past decade has been stellar for Tesla shares. Our writer doesn't own them but draws some lessons from their…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider Barratt Developments shares in September 2023

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) shares could be worth investors’ further research time now.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing For Beginners

Can I buy ARM shares as one of the biggest IPOs ever launches today?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith previews the IPO of ARM shares and explains why it's best to be careful about buying within the…

Read more »