Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim to retire early by spending £120 a week on UK shares

I’d aim to retire early by spending £120 a week on UK shares

Christopher Ruane explains how he could use a combination of regular saving and long-term investment to try and bring forward his retirement.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people would like to retire early rather than slogging away at work for decade after decade. But simply wanting something does not make it happen. If my ambition was to bring my retirement forward, one way I could aim to make that a practical option financially would be to invest money over time in UK shares.

With a spare £120 per week, here is how I would go about that.

Steady saving

I think £120 is a substantial enough sum that putting it aside weekly could meaningfully help my long-term financial planning. But I also think it is realistic.

Everyone’s financial situation is different. But a key factor in investing for decades is being realistic about how much one can hopefully put to work in the stock market and trying to stick to that.

If I put £120 each week into a Stocks and Shares ISA or share-dealing account, that would give me over £6,000 per year to invest.

Growth and income

Imagine I have a 20-year timeframe to invest before I hope to retire early.

One approach would be to invest in what are known as growth shares. They are shares in companies I expect to grow their business significantly in years to come. An example from my own portfolio is S4 Capital.

The benefit of growth shares is that, if I buy into a company at an early stage and at an attractive price, business success could lead to a much higher share price in future. So my stake may end up being worth a lot more than I paid for it.

However, it can be hard to judge the prospects of a young firm with a limited track record. Some fail. Growth companies often reinvest any profits into building their business, so dividends are not common although some growth shares do pay them.

Dividend streams

I could also opt to put my money into what are called income shares.

Those tend to be shares in more mature companies that pay out some or all of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Examples of income-generating UK shares from my portfolio include FTSE 100 names like British American Tobacco and Vodafone.

I could reinvest the dividends over time (something known as compounding), giving me even more money to invest while sticking to my £120 a week savings habit.

The attraction of dividends is easy to understand.

But they are never guaranteed. Some mature companies have limited opportunities to grow their businesses.

And while the shares could be lucrative for me in terms of dividends, I would often keep my expectations modest when it comes to the potential for share price growth.

Long-term approach

With a timeframe of decades, I would comfortably be able to take a long-term approach to investing.

I would invest in some UK shares I thought had growth potential, as well as others I fancied mainly for their income potential.

If I could compound the value of my holdings annually at a rate of 10% through a combination of capital growth and dividend income, after 20 years my approach would give me a portfolio worth £370,000. Of course, I could see less than a 10% return, but I could see more too.

That ought to let me bring forward my retirement.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., S4 Capital Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a P/E ratio of 2.62! Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he is cautious about this FTSE 250 stock, which has such a low price-to-earnings ratio, given…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I be buying these value stocks right now?

| Charlie Keough

Tough macroeconomic conditions have investors on the hunt for value stocks. Here are two I'd consider buying if I had…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Growth Shares

3 shares to look at now before the stock market takes off again

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many analysts believe that the stock market is likely to move higher in Q4. Here are three shares that I…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

This stock could be the best bargain-basement deal on the FTSE 250!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why he'll invest in this high-quality FTSE 250 stock today and hold it for at least the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Redrow’s share price rises 4% following full-year update. Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

The Redrow share price is gaining fresh momentum after a positive reaction to full-year results. Should I snap up the…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Marks and Spencer stock while it was on the FTSE 250, here’s what I’d have today

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencer stock is on the up and rejoined the FTSE 100 last month. Here’s what I could have…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Building a retirement portfolio? 4,545 Legal & General shares could deliver income of £970 a year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares sport a huge dividend yield at the moment. So they could be a cash cow for…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing For Beginners

Doing these 5 things could land me a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains five practical but strategic points he believes will enhance the returns on a Stocks & Shares ISA.

Read more »