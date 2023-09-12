Home » Investing Articles » Here are Warren Buffett’s best tips to eventually generate £200 in monthly passive income

Here are Warren Buffett’s best tips to eventually generate £200 in monthly passive income

Warren Buffett’s investments have made him one of the richest people alive. And he’s shared many tips to help others build wealth through share investing.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s renowned for his wealth and investing prowess. With a net worth of over $100bn, he knows a thing or two about generating a second income. So, here are his best tips, adapted to help us generate £2,400 annually in passive income.

He likes index funds

One of Buffett’s top pieces of advice for passive income seekers is to invest in low-cost index funds. This is a type of mutual fund that tracks a market index like the FTSE 100 or S&P 500, but doesn’t charge crazily high commissions or annual fees. A popular fund like the Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF has an ongoing charge of just 0.09%. The fund itself is passively managed and invests in the stocks or bonds within that index.

The key benefit of index funds is that they provide instant diversification and require very little maintenance. That said, Warren Buffett tends to recommend investing regularly in an S&P 500 index over a FTSE 100 fund to steadily build wealth over time. After all, US-based Buffett is known for investing in American businesses.

But in order to generate £200 a month in passive income, investors would need to build up a sizeable index fund portfolio. Investing £500 to £1,000 per month into an index fund could get investors there within five to 10 years.

Picking big payers

Another one of Warren Buffett’s go-to passive income strategies is dividend stock investing. These are stocks that pay out regular dividends to shareholders. For instance, the Oracle of Omaha loves Coca-Cola in part because of its steady dividend payout.

But for those who are more interested in UK shares, I think the likes of British American Tobacco or Taylor Wimpey are good shouts considering their hefty and reliable dividends.

Either way, Buffett reiterates that it’s important to focus on buying shares in high-quality companies with stable earnings and a history of increasing dividend payouts every year. The trick is to reinvest those dividends to buy more shares and create a snowball effect.

From this, £200 per month in dividends is achievable with a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks. However, investors should also note that this can only be achieved through disciplined investing.

Diversify the stream

Instead of relying on just one stream, Warren Buffett advises building multiple streams of passive income. This provides more stability and diversification. For example, more risk-averse investors may want to invest 50% of their money in index funds, 35% in dividend stocks, and 15% in growth stocks or cash.

With these sources of passive income adding up, reaching £200 per month becomes much more achievable. Nevertheless, the key to achieving this is patience and persistence. As Buffett once said: “The rich invest for income, the poor invest for capital gains“. As such, investors may be better off following his lead and letting the compounding work its magic.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Which will be worth more by 2030: Tesla or Tesco shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla and Tesco shares have had a very different ride in the past few years. And they need to be…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

2023 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Some big investors have put big money on a new stock market crash. I'm saving every penny I can, just…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Which will be worth more by 2030: BP or BT shares?

| Alan Oscroft

These two FTSE 100 stocks face potential pitfalls between now and the end of the decade. So would I go…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Does the cheap Aviva share price make it today’s best FTSE 100 buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price slumped in early 2023, and there's no sign of it coming back yet. Could this be…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

6.6% dividend yield! Should I buy high-yield Lloyds shares to boost my passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best high-yield UK shares to buy. Could this FTSE 100 bank be what I've been looking…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock with explosive potential

| Muhammad Cheema

JD Sports shares haven’t been on a great run recently. This Fool details why he thinks this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy, hold or sell Rolls-Royce shares at 225p?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have risen another 8.5% in the past month alone. Now this Fool is wondering what to do with…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

5.8% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Housebuilder Persimmon offers one of the biggest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. So is it a stock…

Read more »