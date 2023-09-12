Home » Investing Articles » 5.8% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income?

5.8% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income?

Housebuilder Persimmon offers one of the biggest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. So is it a stock for passive income investors to consider?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Persimmon’s (LSE:PSN) share price remains on the back foot as worries over the UK housing market mount. But at current levels of £10.35, the business does — at face value — look like it could be a great buy for passive income.

Right now, the FTSE 100 company carries an enormous 5.8% dividend yield for 2023. This comfortably beats the forward average of 3.8% that UK blue-chip shares currently carry.

That said, investors can get higher yields on other British housebuilding shares. As the table below shows, Persimmon offers better yields that Vistry Group and Barratt Developments. But they fall short of what Taylor Wimpey and Redrow currently offer.

StockForward Dividend Yield
Taylor Wimpey8.2%
Barratt Developments4%
Vistry Group5.1%
Redrow6.3%

So should I buy the builder’s shares to supercharge my share-based second income?

Dividends keep coming

Buying any of London’s listed housebuilders is a risk right now. Profits are coming under severe pressure as interest rates rise and the UK economy cools.

Completions are falling as a result, while build costs are still running at elevated levels, putting margins under considerable pressure.

This is already taking a toll on the dividends Persimmon shares are delivering. In 2022, the company cut the full-year payout to 60p per share from 235p in the previous two years.

Encouragingly however, the business remains committed to delivering dividends for its shareholders. In its half-year statement it declared an interim payment of 20p, and said it intended to match last year’s total dividend.

Under pressure

City analysts are expecting the FTSE firm to make good on this pledge. But there are several good reasons why current dividend forecasts look quite fragile.

Firstly, conditions in Britain’s housing market remain highly challenging. Persimmon entered the second half of 2023 with forward sales of £1.4bn, down 27% year on year. And private average selling prices in the forward order book were also up just 0.6%.

Since then demand for homes seems to have taken a significant turn for the worse. Nationwide and Halifax note that average property prices have slumped at their sharpest rate since the late 2000s in August.

Mortgage approvals also dropped to five-month lows in July, the Bank of England has said. Home loan demand is likely to remain weak too as interest rates keep rising, possibly well into 2024.

This is especially concerning given the level of dividend cover at Persimmon. This year’s predicted shareholder payout is covered just 1.4 times by expected earnings of 81p. Any reading below 2 times poses danger at the best of times, and especially in the current climate.

Meanwhile, the company’s cash reserves are dwindling as sales of its newbuilds dry up. Cash on the balance sheet more than halved to £360m as of June.

The verdict

Given all of the above, I think there are better stocks to buy for investors seeking near-term passive income.

I plan to hold onto my Persimmon shares. This is because I believe the long-term outlook for the UK housing sector remains pretty strong. But I won’t be buying more of them in the current economic climate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Developments Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing For Beginners

£10k of savings? Here’s how I’d use FTSE 100 stocks to try and double it

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd take £10k and try to double it in the next decade via a mix of…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Are Stocks and Shares ISAs a good investment in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how Stocks and Shares ISAs work and looks at some of the investment options available within these…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

As its share price surges 6% in early trading, Associated British Foods (ABF) is a buy for my portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

Posting another set of strong numbers, Andrew Mackie is becoming increasingly bullish on the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 14%! Should I buy the dip in the AstraZeneca share price?

| Ben McPoland

The AstraZeneca share price has been falling in recent weeks and oil giant Shell has quietly regained the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Why the ASOS share price looks cheap at 400p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers how the ASOS share price looks good value due to its business financials and notes other savvy…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Dividend Shares

10 years away from retirement? Here are 3 top dividend stocks to consider today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these three dividend stocks are well suited to those looking to build wealth in the lead up…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s best bargain? Barclays shares expected to gain 57%

| Georgia Tivadar

Barclays has a chorus of analysts giving the shares a 'buy' rating and a solid dividend. So why is the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How little could I invest to make £1,000 a month in second income?

| Simon Watkins

Through well-chosen, high-yielding FTSE 100 stocks, saving just £11 a day over five years could see me making an eventual…

Read more »