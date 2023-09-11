Home » Investing Articles » Yielding 5.5%, this stock is a great way to boost passive income

Yielding 5.5%, this stock is a great way to boost passive income

Our writer is looking to boost her passive income and takes a closer look at this real estate investment trust and its enticing yield.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking to boost my passive income, I came across LondonMetric Property (LSE: LMP). Is now a good time to buy some shares with a view to receiving consistent dividends?

Real estate income

LondonMetric is a real estate investment trust (REIT). This means it buys and invests in property, and then rents it out to produce income. From this income, it must return 90% of profits to shareholders. This is one of the reasons I already own a few REITs as part of my holdings to boost my passive income. LondonMetric’s main focus is on retail properties, namely logistics facilities and retail parks, but it owns office and residential buildings too.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

As I write, LondonMetric shares are trading for 173p. At this time last year, they were trading for 212p, which is an 18% drop over a 12-month period. I do understand that many stocks have fallen due to recent macroeconomic issues.

Risks to consider

Soaring inflation and rising interest rates have hampered many stocks, especially in the real estate sector. Investors are worried because rising interest rates is bad news for property firms like LondonMetric as their balance sheets are often leveraged. It currently has approximately £1bn worth of debt on its balance sheet. The problem here is that when interest rates are high, that debt is costlier to service. This can impact performance and returns too.

Another issue LondonMetric could face is that of rent collection. During times of economic volatility, like now, businesses are struggling and could default on their agreements. This could have a material impact on performance and investor returns.

Why I like this passive income stock

To start with, LondonMetric’s core focus, logistics facilities properties, are experiencing rising demand. This is due to the rise of e-commerce and online shopping. In fact, LondonMetric owns and operates differing types of properties, including larger facilities for larger businesses, as well as targeting and catering for smaller firms requiring logistics spaces too. The rise in demand for these properties could boost its earnings and returns.

Next, LondonMetric’s current dividend yield of 5.5% is higher than the FTSE 250 average of close to 2%. Although I understand that dividends are never guaranteed, LondonMetric has good cash flows and, despite the turbulent economy we find ourselves in, seems to have solid fundamentals to ride out any storm at present. Its dividend is covered 1.10 times by earnings. Furthermore, it has increased its dividend for the past eight years in a row.

Finally, LondonMetric’s high occupancy rate is positive. Empty properties can translate into lost earnings and costs to maintain property not in use that is not yielding any income. At present, its occupancy rate stands at over 99%.

Overall, I’m a fan of LondonMetric and would be willing to buy some shares for my holdings when I next have some cash to invest. I believe the shares would boost my passive income through consistent dividends. The fact that it operates in a growing property sector, coupled with a good track record and a seemingly cash-rich balance sheet and business model helped me make my decision. However, I’ll keep a close eye on the impact of the current macroeconomic headwinds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Trading for under 10p, could this penny stock be set to fly high?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this seemingly dirt-cheap penny stock and looks at some exciting growth developments.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 top investment trusts for a beginner Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he would look at these two FTSE 250 trusts if he were just starting to construct…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 company I think Warren Buffett should buy

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Admiral’s competitive advantages mean the FTSE 100 insurer would be a great addition to Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Where will the RC365 share price be in 1 year?

| John Choong

The RC365 share price has seen a stellar rise akin to many AI stocks this year. As more firms adopt…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price continues to fall. Is it now too cheap to ignore?

| Charlie Keough

At 41p the Lloyds share price looks cheap. Here, this Fool explores whether at this price, the stock it too…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

8.1% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 value stock in Q4?

| Royston Wild

This income share is loved by fans of value stocks. Its dividend yield for 2024 is twice as large as…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Avacta shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Avacta shares have risen substantially over the past five years. Should I buy the biotech stock today in case it…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

Nvidia stock isn’t the only way for UK investors to capitalise on the AI boom

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has surged due to the global interest in artificial intelligence. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three other shares that…

Read more »