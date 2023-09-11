Home » Investing Articles » One FTSE 100 company I think Warren Buffett should buy

One FTSE 100 company I think Warren Buffett should buy

Stephen Wright thinks Admiral’s competitive advantages mean the FTSE 100 insurer would be a great addition to Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance portfolio.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Insurance companies make up a significant amount of the FTSE 100. But there’s one in particular that I think would be a great stock for Warren Buffett to buy

The stock is Admiral (LSE:ADM). It has all the attributes Buffett looks for and I believe it would make a great addition to the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio.

Insurance companies

Insurance companies can make money in two ways. First, they can earn underwriting profit, by paying out less in claims than they collect in premiums.

Second, they can make money by investing the premiums they receive into assets that will generate a return. These can be bonds, stocks, or other assets.

This involves balancing two factors. Premiums need to be high enough to avoid underwriting losses, but low enough to still attract money to invest.

In general, the insurance industry in the UK tends to price aggressively. This generates more by way of investment capital, but it makes underwriting margins low.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway owns a number of insurance subsidiaries. These have been central to the firm’s success since Buffett took over in 1965. 

The insurance operations serve mainly to generate cash that can be deployed elsewhere. Combined with Buffett’s investment acumen, this has been a powerful force.

Over the last few years, though, Berkshire’s underwriting has fallen behind its rivals. This is especially true at GEICO, where margins are worse than rival car insurer Progressive.

By Buffett’s own admission, this is because GEICO was late to realise the importance of telematics and gave away a big head start. And this is where Admiral comes in. 

Admiral

Over the last decade, Admiral has managed an average operating margin of around 17%. In an industry where most participants barely break even, that’s impressive. 

Furthermore, the firm has outperformed the industry average in each of those last 10 years. As a result, it has a clear competitive advantage over other FTSE 100 insurers.

The biggest risk with the business is probably inflation driving up the cost of repairs and cutting into margins. Its industry position means I think the threat from rivals is limited.

Overall, the company is a clear leader in an industry that is likely to be stable. Demand for car insurance isn’t going away any time soon, at least as far as I can see.

A stock to buy

Admiral shares have been on my watchlist for some time. I think the FTSE 100 stock is likely to be a really good investment going forward.

For Warren Buffett, though, the case for buying the company is arguably even stronger. With Berkshire’s excess cash, Buffett could probably buy the company outright.

This would provide two huge benefits. As well as underwriting income, acquiring Admiral would give Berkshire the technological competences its existing insurance operations lack.

I think buying Admiral shares makes a lot of sense for Warren Buffett. But if the Oracle of Omaha doesn’t, then I might well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best passive income stocks to buy today with £20k

| Alan Oscroft

I want to earn some extra income to top up my State Pension. To do that, I need to find…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Which of these 6% FTSE 100 yields should I buy? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE-listed shares are on sale this September! Here's why I think they could be too cheap for lovers of…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Trading for under 10p, could this penny stock be set to fly high?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this seemingly dirt-cheap penny stock and looks at some exciting growth developments.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 top investment trusts for a beginner Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he would look at these two FTSE 250 trusts if he were just starting to construct…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Where will the RC365 share price be in 1 year?

| John Choong

The RC365 share price has seen a stellar rise akin to many AI stocks this year. As more firms adopt…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Yielding 5.5%, this stock is a great way to boost passive income

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking to boost her passive income and takes a closer look at this real estate investment trust…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price continues to fall. Is it now too cheap to ignore?

| Charlie Keough

At 41p the Lloyds share price looks cheap. Here, this Fool explores whether at this price, the stock it too…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

8.1% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 value stock in Q4?

| Royston Wild

This income share is loved by fans of value stocks. Its dividend yield for 2024 is twice as large as…

Read more »