Home » Investing Articles » Forget RC365 shares! I’d rather buy this rocketing penny stock

Forget RC365 shares! I’d rather buy this rocketing penny stock

As our writer feared, RC365 shares have plunged in value in a matter of weeks. And he thinks there are far better penny stocks to buy.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many other Fools, I recently ran the rule over RC365 (LSE: RCGH) shares. To be blunt, I didn’t like what I saw, cautioning in August that I was “yet to see a stock experience such a meteoric rise and not eventually tumble“.

Nevertheless, I didn’t think the bubble would burst so soon.

What goes up…

At the time of writing, the RC365 share price has crashed 50% in the last month, including a 23% fall in the week ending 8 September.

Now, don’t get me wrong. It’s incredibly hard to ignore a stock that had previously delivered life-changing returns since listing in March 2022. And yes, RC365 shares are still up over 170% year-to-date. However, this will be little comfort to those who bought only recently.

If anything, this performance is further evidence that penny stock investing — particularly in loss-making businesses — requires a strong stomach. A good test of this is to consult a company’s free float — the percentage of a company’s shares that are available for trading on the market.

RC365’s free float is just 34%. In practice, this means that the impact of any buying or selling is likely to be higher when compared to your average FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 chugger. In other words, it takes only a small transaction to really move the price up or down.

Now, it would be wrong to assume that RC365 is doomed to keep falling in value. News of more agreements being signed with other firms could see the price rally. The company could have a golden future.

However, these developments take time and investors are a notoriously impatient bunch.

So, I’m still pushing RC365 away with a barge pole.

Better buy

Costain (LSE: COST) is the sort of penny stock I’d be far more likely to buy if I had the cash available. In sharp contrast to its small-cap peer, the Maidenhead-based sustainable infrastructure company has been listed since the mid-1980s.

And while no match for RC365 in terms of gains, the shares are up just under 50% in 2023 so far. That’s a brilliant return considering how gloomy the UK market is in general.

August’s half-year numbers go some way to explaining why. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 19.5% to £15.9m on the back of increased demand for its consultancy and advisory services and digital technology solutions. In light of a “high-quality” order book, it’s no surprise that management is considering reinstating dividends after a four-year gap.

Despite this, the shares still change hands on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under six. That seems far too cheap, especially as Costain had net cash of £132m on its balance sheet at the end of June — roughly 80% of its entire market cap!

Staying grounded

It seems fairly apparent to me that Costain isn’t a share that will double my money or more in only a few weeks. As such, it’s likely that it won’t hit the radars of any potential (or existing) RC365 investors.

There are risks too. Analyst projections often need to be revised, sometimes substantially. Costain’s operating margins are also wafer-thin.

Notwithstanding this, the free float here is near 80%. Theoretically, this should make the stock less volatile than RC365 shares if earnings come in slightly lower than expected.

Given the choice, I know which I’d rather own!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 index: here are my 3 predictions for 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2024 is set to be an interesting year for the FTSE 100. Zaven Boyrazian shares his three predictions for the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the FTSE 250 fluctuating a lot, does the UK’s flagship growth-focused index contain terrific long-term bargains for investors?

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How I’m using cheap shares to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares today could propel an investment portfolio to new heights in the long run as the stock market…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d take advantage of this once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

| Charlie Keough

With UK stocks looking cheap, this Fool sees now as the perfect opportunity for investors to build passive income. Here's…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

At 223p, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled in a year, but even after this explosive growth, is the stock still dirt cheap?…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Stock market depression: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market has an impressive way of getting back on track. So what should investors make of the depressed…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty Stocks & Shares ISA into £80k a year

| Dr. James Fox

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to build a portfolio that generates plenty of passive income…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Buying 385 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could give me a second income of £1k a year

| Harvey Jones

It is possible to get a second income of almost 10% a year from top FTSE 100 income stocks. Here's…

Read more »