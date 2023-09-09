Home » Investing Articles » 3 top investment funds for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution

3 top investment funds for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution

AI looks set to have a huge impact on the world over the next decade. Here are three investment funds that offer exposure to the technology.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot investment theme at the moment. And for good reason. Over the next decade, the technology is set to disrupt nearly every industry.

Looking to get exposure to AI through investment funds? Here are three products to consider.

Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence

One of my top fund picks for the AI revolution is Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence. This is a global fund that invests in companies engaged in AI, whether that’s businesses providing AI-related services or organisations adopting such services.

I really like the portfolio here. At 31 July, the top three holdings in the fund were Nvidia, Alphabet and Microsoft. These are some of the best AI stocks on the planet, to my mind.

I also like the low fees. Through Hargreaves Lansdown, ongoing charges are just 0.5% a year (plus Hargreaves’ platform fees).

This fund has an excellent long-term performance track record, having delivered a return of nearly 100% over the last five years.

It can be volatile though. Last year, for example, it produced disappointing returns as tech shares fell.

Polar Capital Artificial Intelligence

Another fund that offers exposure to the theme is Polar Capital Artificial Intelligence. This also takes a broad approach to AI, investing in both enablers of the technology and beneficiaries.

Again, I like the portfolio here. Within the top 10 holdings there are some great companies including the likes of Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices and Amazon. All these businesses are at the forefront of the AI revolution.

However, on the downside, this fund has a performance fee. This is 10% of any returns the fund achieves above its benchmark, the MSCI All-Country World Net TR Index (GBP). This could eat into investors’ returns.

Performance hasn’t been as impressive as the Sanlam fund. Over the last five years, this fund has returned about 66% (which is still a great return).

Blue Whale Growth

Finally, it’s worth highlighting Blue Whale Growth. Now this is not a pure AI fund. However, at present, it does offer a lot of exposure to the theme.

For example, the top 10 holdings at the end of August included Nvidia, ASML, Lam Research, Adobe and Veeva Systems. All of these businesses look set to benefit from the growth of AI in the long run. For example, ASML and Lam Research, which make computer chip manufacturing equipment, should benefit from increased demand for chips.

A risk here is that the fund is quite concentrated in nature. It only holds about 30 stocks, which means its value can be impacted by fluctuations in individual stocks.

However, performance over the long term has been impressive (it’s up about 55% over the last five years). And with portfolio manager Stephen Yiu bullish on AI, I think it’s well placed to deliver solid returns going forward.

Fund1-year return3-year return5-year return
Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence17%28%99%
Polar Capital Artificial Intelligence16%23%66%
Blue Whale Growth 19%11%55%
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown. Data as of 7 September 2023

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in ASML, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Lam Research, Microsoft, Nvidia, Blue Whale Growth, and the Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Lam Research, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Veeva Systems. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has a portfolio that yields vast dividend income. Our writer explains how he'd apply the Oracle of Omaha's…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Should I overpay my mortgage or invest in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Overpaying a mortgage can be a sensible move. But investing the money in the stock market instead can sometimes provide…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m avoiding at all costs!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer puts a stake in the ground and highlights two stocks in the UK and one in the US…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,300 shares of this stock for a £100 monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Securing reliable dividend yields for the long run is a proven strategy for building a regular passive income. Here’s a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

At £2.20, are Rolls-Royce shares still cheap?

| Dr. James Fox

Less than a year ago, Rolls-Royce shares traded as low as 64p. So with the stock now pushing above £2,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

‘The Big Short’ is preparing for a stock market crash!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Micheal Burry believes there’s still too much speculation and that a stock market crash is coming soon. Is he right?…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into a second income of £25k per year!

| Alan Oscroft

We all invest in the hope of some day drawing down a comfortable second income, don't we? I wish I'd…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2023 recovery: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a £2m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2023 recovery continues to provide investors with a rare opportunity to potentially build a multimillion-pound Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »