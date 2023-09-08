Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » BP shares look cheap. Should I buy them today?

BP shares look cheap. Should I buy them today?

BP shares currently sport a low valuation and offer an attractive dividend yield. Are they worth Edward Sheldon buying though?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP.) shares are a popular investment in the UK and it’s easy to see why. This is a well-known FTSE 100 company that pays decent dividends.

But are the shares worth me buying right now? Let’s discuss.

Trading at a discount

Looking at the oil giant today, I can certainly see some appeal in its shares.

For a start, the company trades at a huge discount to the market. At present, analysts expect BP to generate earnings per share of 90.9 cents for 2023.

This means that at today’s share price, the stock has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just seven.

Given that the average P/E ratio across the FTSE 100 index is about 13, there could be some value on offer here.

The energy sector is rebounding

Second, sentiment towards energy shares appears to be improving.

The first half of 2023 wasn’t a great period for the energy sector. With oil prices slumping and investors focusing on technology/AI shares, stocks like BP were left for dead.

However, in recent months, there’s been a bit of a shift in the market. Oil prices have been moving higher, and so have energy stocks.

I think there’s a reasonable chance this trend could continue in the near term, given the low valuations across the sector.

It’s worth noting that analysts at HSBC recently raised their target price for BP shares to 555p from 515p (which is roughly where they are today).

Dividends are rising

Of course, there are also the dividends on offer.

Currently, analysts expect BP to pay out 28 cents per share in dividends for 2023.

That puts the yield here at about 4.3%, which is attractive.

And the payout is rising. Recently, the group raised its H1 dividend by a healthy 10%.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who just named BP as a top sector pick, see strong dividend growth ahead.

On top of these dividends, BP is also buying back shares. In August, it started a $1.5bn buyback. This activity can increase earnings per share over time.

Share price uncertainty

On the downside, earnings here can be volatile.

This is illustrated by the fact that for Q2, underlying replacement cost profit (the firm’s definition of net income) came in at $2.6bn versus $8.5bn a year earlier.

This means it’s hard to know where the share price will go in the future (earnings tend to drive a company’s share price in the long run).

The company also has a fair bit of debt on its balance sheet. At 30 June, net debt stood at $23.7bn. This adds risk now that interest rates are higher.

Renewable energy shift

Additionally, the company is going to be spending a lot of money on its renewable energy business in the years ahead. Recently, it advised that between 2023 and 2030, it plans to invest $55bn to $65bn on electric vehicle (EV) charging, biofuels, hydrogen, wind, and solar.

I think this is the right move in the long run. But it adds some uncertainty in the medium term.

Some analysts believe that BP is moving too fast and spending too much on renewables (whose returns are inferior to fossil fuel returns today).

My view

Overall though, I think the shares look attractive today. I feel they have the potential to provide solid returns from here.

That said, they’re not my top stock market pick right now. Ultimately, there are a few other UK shares I’d snap up before BP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’d buy shares in Legal & General to generate annual passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

Legal & General shares have performed poorly over the last year. However, they're still a great way to generate passive…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

How I’d create a bumper second income from an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Matthew Dumigan

Starting out with an empty ISA, our writes explains how they'd invest in dividend stocks to build a sizeable yearly…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Taylor Wimpey shares 5 years ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares look like a terrific bargain today, but I'm wondering whether longer-term investors have made money.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

These Footsie and FTSE 250 stocks could be a great way for UK share investors like me to target a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m avoiding like the plague this September!

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE 100 stocks are tipped to pay dividends that could supercharge my passive income. But I'd still rather…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m capitalising on the current stock market volatility!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how she’s attempting to make the most of the recent issues facing the stock market to buy…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

14% yield! Is this income stock an opportunity or one to avoid?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this income stock with its high dividend yield and decides whether or not…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

British American Tobacco shares: bad for my health but great for my wealth

| Georgia Tivadar

British American Tobacco shares have shed 23% this year and lost a significant market, but I see more than a…

Read more »