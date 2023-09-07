Home » Investing Articles » One world-class dividend stock I’d buy today and it isn’t BT Group or Tesco

One world-class dividend stock I’d buy today and it isn’t BT Group or Tesco

It’s not possible to buy every FTSE 100 dividend stock that takes my fancy. So I’ve made my choice and bought this one.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT Group is the type of FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d normally love to buy. It’s a big blue-chip that’s fallen on hard times. The share price is dirt cheap, trading at just 5.89 times earnings. The yield is high at 6.86%, nicely covered 2.5 times by earnings.

Yet I won’t buy it today. I think incoming CEO Allison Kirkby has a huge job on her hands when she takes the reins in January 2024.

Revenues have been sliding for years, as have profits and the dividend per share. The only figure of note that seems to be rising is BT’s net debt, which topped £18.5bn in March and is heading for £20bn.

Not a good look given today’s high interest rates. Plus it has £40bn of pension liabilities. I’m a contrarian, but I’m not crazy. Plus I’m not sure that dividend is sustainable.

I like this, but don’t love it

I’m more tempted by Tesco. It’s not as cheap as BT, trading at 11.6 times earnings, but it looks better value. The yield isn’t as juicy at 4.3%, covered twice, but looks more sustainable. Its shares have edged up just 4% in the last year, but that’s better than BT’s 21% crash.

Given a choice between the two, I’d instantly plump for Tesco. It may benefit when the cost-of-living crisis eases and shoppers have more cash to spend. This could help it increase margins, now standing at a meagre 2.3%. But grocery is a worryingly competitive sector, intensified by the onward march of Aldi and Lidl. 

Investing is about priorities. I’d be happy to hold Tesco but other FTSE 100 dividend stocks excite me more, notably mining giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN). 

While I’ve dithered over buying both BT and Tesco in recent months, I had no qualms about Glencore. When I saw its share price dip due to concerns over key commodity consumer China, I dived in and bought it on 26 July at 4,726p per share. When it dipped again, I bought more at 4,289p on 1 September.

I’m happy with my pick

So far, I’m down 6.36% overall but these are early days. I’m buying Glencore with a long-term view. China is in a mess but this is reflected in Glencore’s low, low valuation of just 3.9 times earnings.

By contrast to BT, I don’t think Glencore’s problems are of its own making. And compared to Tesco, I think it could accelerate at speed once the commodity cycle turns. Plus it also makes money from oil and gas, where prices are rising.

In the interim, things cold get be bumpy. Glencore has more debt than I would like, at £28bn, but it doesn’t look too scary when set against 2022 revenues of more than £200bn. The dividend is strong but not wholly safe. The forecast yield for 2023 is 9.1%, but that’s forecast to dip to 6.92% next year (still pretty good though).

Last year, Glencore paid a world-class $5.6bn in cash dividends and still found room for a $1.5bn share buyback. I’d like a share of that largesse in future years, and I don’t think BT and Tesco can afford to be as generous.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7 FTSE 100 stocks that increased dividends for 10 years or more!

| John Fieldsend

An increasing dividend is one way to quickly judge a share. Here are seven FTSE 100 stocks with a history…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d fill my empty ISA with these 3 world-class FTSE 100 shares

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 shares can be hugely rewarding and there are some great opportunities out there right now. Here's…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to buy in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US shares they’d buy in September, which included one MAMAA stock.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d love to buy this September!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of dividend stocks to buy when I next have spare cash to invest. I expect these…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I just sold this FTSE 100 stock. Here’s where I’m investing the money in September

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines why he sold one FTSE 100 stock in order to free up spare cash to pursue higher…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares for investors to consider ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how these two cheap shares look more attractive than ever due to the recent market pullback.

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Should I buy Man United shares after they just crashed 18%?

| Ben McPoland

Man United shares got hammered across the pond in New York after the football club's long-running takeover saga took yet…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Looking for stocks to buy? Here’s one for investors to consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for stocks to buy and breaks down this manufacturing business that could be set to grow…

Read more »