Home » Investing Articles » 7 FTSE 100 stocks that increased dividends for 10 years or more!

7 FTSE 100 stocks that increased dividends for 10 years or more!

An increasing dividend is one way to quickly judge a share. Here are seven FTSE 100 stocks with a history of raising their payouts.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What are the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy right now? Well, I’ve got a few in mind that have been increasing their dividends for a decade or more. 

Here are seven promising stocks including one that I’d buy today. Let’s take a look.

DividendYears increasing
Bunzl2.26%30
Sage1.89%28
British American Tobacco8.96%26
Croda2.07%25
Diageo2.52%25
DCC4.37%25
BAE Systems2.77%20

Now, I’ve highlighted their increasing dividends for an important reason. A gently rising dividend is a prized quality. Some call it the greatest measure of a stock. 

The reason? It’s a simple but revealing piece of information. A company that can hike its payout year after year is often well-run, makes lots of cash and uses that cash effectively. Those are three very nice boxes to tick.

The numbers bear this out too. A 2017 report from AJ Bell looked at returns between 2007 and 2017. It showed that firms with 10 or more years of dividend increases had a 12.6% annualised return. The FTSE 100 as a whole had 5.2%. That’s a striking overperformance.

It makes sense though. When a dividend goes up, it increases the shareholder return in two ways. One is the bigger dividend, of course. But a stock also becomes more valuable the longer it can deliver an increasing payout. This way, the share price gets dragged up too. 

Warning signs

Most dividend stocks do aim to increase payments. It’s a feather in the cap of any CEO who can pull it off consistently. But it’s sometimes easier said than done. The Covid crisis came out of nowhere in 2020 and caused a lot of cancelled or reduced dividends. Shell notably cut its dividend for the first time since 1945.

The companies in the above table all increased dividends during Covid, so that’s a good start. And there’s one in particular that I think is a great buy, but I’ll offer a few words of caution first. 

First, a very high dividend yield is sometimes a warning sign. British American Tobacco is an example of this. Its yield is 8.96% which seems a little high. The reason is that the future of tobacco is uncertain. This makes the shares cheaper and the yield bigger. That’s something to watch out for.

Another is debt levels. Some companies use debt to support the dividend. This is what happened with Carillion, the construction firm that collapsed in 2018. It boasted years of higher dividends. Now, it’s just a cautionary tale. 

With that said, the company I’m interested in is Diageo. Its 25-year streak of dividends going up is a great start. The yield of 2.52% is decent if not spectacular. But there’s a lot to like here outside of the dividend.

Great entry point

The company has a big moat and sells great products. Brands like Guinness, Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray are popular worldwide. I don’t see that changing any time soon. And now might be an attractive entry point. The stock is down 20% from all-time highs and it currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of around 20. That seems reasonable, although it does look on the expensive side compared to the rest of the Footsie. Still, I’d buy in today if I had spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems and British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Bunzl Plc, Croda International Plc, Diageo Plc, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

One world-class dividend stock I’d buy today and it isn’t BT Group or Tesco

| Harvey Jones

It's not possible to buy every FTSE 100 dividend stock that takes my fancy. So I've made my choice and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d fill my empty ISA with these 3 world-class FTSE 100 shares

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 shares can be hugely rewarding and there are some great opportunities out there right now. Here's…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to buy in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US shares they’d buy in September, which included one MAMAA stock.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d love to buy this September!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of dividend stocks to buy when I next have spare cash to invest. I expect these…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I just sold this FTSE 100 stock. Here’s where I’m investing the money in September

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines why he sold one FTSE 100 stock in order to free up spare cash to pursue higher…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares for investors to consider ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how these two cheap shares look more attractive than ever due to the recent market pullback.

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Should I buy Man United shares after they just crashed 18%?

| Ben McPoland

Man United shares got hammered across the pond in New York after the football club's long-running takeover saga took yet…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Looking for stocks to buy? Here’s one for investors to consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for stocks to buy and breaks down this manufacturing business that could be set to grow…

Read more »