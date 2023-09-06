Home » Investing Articles » I just sold this FTSE 100 stock. Here’s where I’m investing the money in September

I just sold this FTSE 100 stock. Here’s where I’m investing the money in September

Our writer outlines why he sold one FTSE 100 stock in order to free up spare cash to pursue higher growth and income opportunities.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last month I parted ways with a well-known FTSE 100 stock. There isn’t anything particularly wrong with the company, which I continue to rate highly.

However, there is competition for places in my portfolio right now, and I’m going to use the cash to invest in what I consider to be superior growth and income opportunities.

Here, I’ll explain why I sold this Footsie share and what stocks I’m going to buy.

The FTSE 100 stock in question

In August, I offloaded my Rightmove (LSE: RMV) shares. I did so with a heavy heart, as there is nothing intrinsically wrong with the property platform. Indeed, quite the opposite, as it has seen off competition from various upstarts to command an 84% share of the UK online property portal market.

However, revenue and earnings growth have both now settled into the mid-to-high single digits. I had hoped the firm would expand overseas with acquisitions and pursue various other avenues of growth.

It has opted not to do so, at least not in the way I expected. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but the stock trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22. This premium valuation reflects its very stable earnings, but I want a bit more growth for that sort of multiple.

Plus, the dividend yield is a paltry 1.57%. Again, not good enough, I feel. My eyes have been wandering towards those FTSE 100 stocks carrying yields in the 5%-9% range.

Overall then, I’d say Rightmove is a great business, but not growing fast enough or paying out high enough dividends to justify keeping the stock in my portfolio.

Chasing higher growth

Half of the cash I freed up from my sale is going towards shares of Ashtead Technology (LSE: AT.). This is a leading subsea rentals and services group that just released an excellent H1 report.

Its offshore renewables revenue jumped by 74.1% to £16.3m, while offshore oil and gas revenue rose by 50.0% to £33.5m. Better still, gross profit surged almost 69% to £39.3m, prompting management to upgrade its full-year profit guidance.

Now, the risk here is that the shares have surged 67% in 12 months. So investor enthusiasm could change if growth slows dramatically.

That said, I don’t expect this due to its substantial opportunity to provide services and equipment to the global offshore wind energy market.

Also, earnings per share upgrades imply the shares are trading on a P/E ratio of 14.  So I don’t think the stock is overbought.

Chasing higher income

Finally, with my remaining money, I’m going to double down on my Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) holding. Or is it triple or quadruple down? I’ve lost count given the number of times I’ve bought shares in the life insurance and asset management giant in recent months.

Anyway, my reason is that L&G is a high-quality business whose stock carries a mouth-watering 9% yield. And unlike Rightmove, the shares are cheap, offering better all-round value.

Once concern is that total assets under management (AUM) shrank by 10% (or £132bn) in its latest H1. Yet the company’s AUM does fluctuate with market movements.

The payout is backed up by solid cash generation and its retirement products should remain in high demand as the global population ages.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares for investors to consider ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how these two cheap shares look more attractive than ever due to the recent market pullback.

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Should I buy Man United shares after they just crashed 18%?

| Ben McPoland

Man United shares got hammered across the pond in New York after the football club's long-running takeover saga took yet…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Looking for stocks to buy? Here’s one for investors to consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for stocks to buy and breaks down this manufacturing business that could be set to grow…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here’s a fallen penny share analysts are tipping for a major turnaround

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how this penny share could be set for a turnaround in fortunes, according to City analysts, after…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy this dividend stock today to target £12,000 in passive income!

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares are one of the FTSE 100's best dividend payers. Here's how to generate £12,000 in passive income…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Down 5%! Should I buy the dip in the Darktrace share price?

| Ben McPoland

The Darktrace share price slipped 5% after the FTSE 250 cybersecurity company released its full-year earnings. Does that make it…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 6%, is it time to consider this dirt cheap FTSE 100 powerhouse?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 gem is at a substantial discount to its peers’ valuations, but has a great business in a…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock could be a long-term market-beater

| Paul Summers

High interest rates have hit demand for new homes. But Paul Summers thinks FTSE 100 builder Barratt Developments shares could…

Read more »