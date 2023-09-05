Home » Investing Articles » Which will be worth more in 2030? IAG or easyJet shares?

Which will be worth more in 2030? IAG or easyJet shares?

According to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, change is coming for European air travel. Stephen Wright looks at what this means for IAG and easyJet shares.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares are up 33% since the start of the year. Resurgent travel demand has also boosted shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG), which are up 25% year-to-date.

Investing well is about looking past cyclical fluctuations though, and towards the long-term trend. So for an investor with an eye on 2030 and beyond, which is the better stock to buy today?

Consolidation

At the moment, European air travel is a very competitive industry. A race to the bottom in terms of pricing causes most participants to earn poor returns on investments in capital-intensive operations.

By contrast, the US market is much more consolidated. It’s dominated by four main carriers – Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest.

This results in lower competition and better returns for each of the main participants. And according to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, something similar is on the way for the European market.

In O’Leary’s view, European air travel is likely to consolidate down to IAG, Air France-KLM, Deutsche Lufthansa, and Ryanair. In the process, easyJet gets acquired by IAG or Air France. 

If this happens, investors in both businesses stand to benefit. But I think easyJet’s shareholders would be in a better position. 

easyJet vs IAG

It’s absolutely possible that O’Leary’s anticipated consolidation won’t happen. And if it doesn’t, the current economics of air travel mean both businesses may well generate mediocre returns.

But the possibility of a less competitive environment is positive for both companies. In the case of IAG, it should allow it to earn better returns on its investments.

For easyJet, being acquired by a larger carrier – whether IAG or anyone else – could give investors a decent payday. Furthermore, I would expect any deal to involve payment in stock, rather than cash.

That means easyJet shareholders are likely to become owners in the resulting business. And they would therefore stand to benefit from the improved economics that consolidation brings on. 

As a result, I see easyJet shares as a better bet from an investment perspective. I think the long-term prospects are broadly similar, but easyJet comes with a short-term upside potential.

Warren Buffett

When analysing airlines, there’s always a big elephant in the room. Warren Buffett has long been sceptical of airlines as investments and pointed to their poor returns as justification for this.

Nonetheless, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO invested in each of the major US airlines in 2016. In my view, this is likely the result of the industry consolidating down to those four companies.

Investing in airlines is risky, as Covid-19 demonstrated for Buffett. But if the European market consolidates – as Michael O’Leary believes it will – then easyJet and IAG could be great investments.

I wouldn’t buy easyJet shares just because of the possibility of a buyout. But combined with the prospect of more favourable long-term unit economics, I think the stock might be attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

5 dirt cheap UK stocks I’d buy right now in a SIPP

| Harvey Jones

Top UK stocks are trading at bargain prices after recent market volatility. Here's five I'd pop in to my self…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage 5 years ago I’d have this much now

| Harvey Jones

Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage have suffered in recent stock market volatility. Do they still merit their huge popularity?

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Best British shares to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including one household name and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks like a brilliant bargain despite further strength. So should I be adding it to…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 value stocks I’d love to buy in September to try and get rich!

| Royston Wild

I'm aiming to snap up these UK value stocks when I next have cash to invest. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 share turned £5k into £2m+! Should I invest in its spin-off?

| Ben McPoland

Ashtead Technology (LSE: AT.) appears to be following in the footsteps of its former FTSE 100 parent. Does this make…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Up 150% in 5 years, should I buy this growth stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool digs deeper into this growth stock which she noticed has been soaring for several years. Is now a…

Read more »