Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » What’s going on with the Diageo share price in 2023?

What’s going on with the Diageo share price in 2023?

The Diageo share price has fallen more than 10% this year. So, what has driven this fall? And can the stock recover in the years ahead?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price is behaving strangely in 2023. While global equity markets have risen this year, shares in the alcoholic beverages giant have fallen more than 10%.

So, what’s going on with the FTSE 100 stock? And has the share price weakness created a good buying opportunity?

Why the shares have underperformed

Looking at recent company and industry developments, I can see several reasons for the pullback.

For starters, concerns over a recession in the US (Diageo’s biggest market) have spooked investors. If there was a major economic slowdown, consumers may trade down to cheaper brands.

Economic weakness in China (an increasingly important region for the company) will have hit sentiment as well. Last month, rival Pernod Ricard warned that its Chinese sales will decline in the current quarter as China’s property crunch is making wholesalers cautious and keeping people out of nightclubs.

Next, there’s an ongoing legal battle with rapper Sean Combs. He says that Diageo didn’t treat him fairly when marketing his drinks brands and is seeking billions of dollars in damages.

The company also recently lost CEO Ivan Menezes, who sadly passed away in June. Menezes had been at the helm for around a decade, and had been instrumental in driving growth.

Finally, brokers have been downgrading their earnings forecasts and lowering their share price targets.

For example, Goldman Sachs recently cut its target price to 3,700p from 4,500p (and downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’). This kind of activity tends to put pressure on a company’s share price.

Overall, there have been a lot of negative forces on the stock.

A good buying opportunity?

While there’s clearly a bit of uncertainty here right now, I see the share price pullback as a good buying opportunity.

Looking ahead, I expect the drinks company to continue growing at a healthy rate.

One key growth driver could be tequila (Diageo owns Don Julio, Casamigos, 21Seeds, and other brands).

In recent years, global interest in tequila has exploded. However today, 80% of tequila sales come from North America.

If new CEO Debra Crew can execute on her plan to “take tequila around the world’, Diageo’s sales should keep rising. Ultimately, the growth potential outside the US and Mexico is huge.

As for the company’s valuation, I think it’s quite attractive at the moment.

Currently, the stock trades at less than 20 times this financial year’s forecast earnings. I think that’s good value for a company of Diageo’s ilk.

I also like the shareholder returns here.

Recently, the company raised its final dividend by 5% to 49.17p per share (the yield is about 2.6%). It also announced a new return of capital programme of up to $1bn.

As it continues to buy back shares, investors will own a bigger piece of the pie.

I will point out that I don’t expect the shares to surge from here. In the short term, economic uncertainty could hold the stock back.

However, all things considered, I think buying the shares now will pay off in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Up 150% in 5 years, should I buy this growth stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool digs deeper into this growth stock which she noticed has been soaring for several years. Is now a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With a 4% payout, here’s a cheap FTSE 250 stock I like the look of

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down a FTSE 250 stock she’s eyeing up for her holdings with its passive income opportunity and…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock whether we see a stock market crash or not

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some believe a stock market crash could happen soon. Whether or not it does, our writer details a FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

At 115p, are BT shares a screaming value buy?

| Kevin Godbold

BT shares have a forward-looking dividend yield near 6.5%, but is the telecoms giant good value and as cheap as…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d start an ISA to target a second income of £40,803 per year

| Simon Watkins

With a little saving early on, investment in high-yielding stocks, and reinvestment of dividends, I could generate a second income…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£10k to invest? This 3-stock portfolio could generate over £700 passive income per year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how a £10k investment in UK shares could potentially generate a significant amount of passive income every…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Are Imperial Brands shares the greatest bargain in the FTSE 100?

| Paul Summers

Should the dreadful performance of Imperial Brands shares be overlooked due to the exceptionally low valuation? Paul Summers runs the…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

1 absurdly cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock has been one of the best performers over the last decade, yet it continues to trade…

Read more »