Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this penny stock for long-term growth and returns?

Should I buy this penny stock for long-term growth and returns?

This Fool takes a closer look at whether or not this penny stock could be a shrewd addition to her holdings for growth and returns.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One penny stock I’m considering adding to my holdings is Surface Transforms (LSE: SCE). Could the shares boost my holdings or should I avoid them? Let’s take a look.

Brakes for cars

Surface Transforms develops, manufactures, and markets brake parts and components for automobiles and other vehicles. It has worldwide operations spread throughout the UK, Europe, US, and other parts of the world too.

It is worth remembering that a penny stock is one that trades for less than £1. As I write, Surface shares are trading for 32p. At this time last year, they were trading for 47p, which is a 31% drop over a 12-month period.

To buy or not to buy?

My research suggests that ownership of automobiles in the world is at the highest levels ever. In fact, it is estimated that there are approximately 1.474bn vehicles on the road, according to an automotive research agency. Although I’m not a car fanatic or expert, I do know that brakes are an essential component and this is where a business like Surface Transforms could benefit and capitalise.

Next, the world of brakes is changing as the products evolve through the use of carbon-ceramic materials. This is especially prevalent in electric vehicles and high performance vehicles. The surge in demand, especially for EVs, could benefit Surface as these are the types of brakes it specialises in.

Furthermore, Surface is in an exciting position as it has some patents pending for the application of this technology and this could help boost future performance.

Speaking of performance, Surface has a decent track record too. Although I do understand that past performance is not always an indicator of the future, I am pleased to see it has increased revenue and profit for the past three years.

As a penny stock, Surface is prone to more volatility than more established, larger businesses. This is where one of my bigger concerns comes from. There is a high likelihood that a larger, more established firm in the automotive space could be better equipped and come to dominate the brakes market, in my opinion.

Another issue I have for Surface is that of the current economic outlook. As the world economy struggles, could the rush towards newer and electric vehicles slow down? If so, this could negatively impact demand for Surface’s products as well as its performance and share price growth.

A penny stock I’m keeping on my watch list

I’ve decided to keep Surface Transform shares on my watch list for now. There is a lot to like about the business and things seem to be heading in a positive direction. Despite this, I want to learn a bit more about the business and see another couple of trading updates at the very least before revisiting my position. I especially want to see how the business is performing in more detail against the current backdrop of economic issues.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on developments at Surface Transform but I do like penny stocks, and already own a number of them as part of my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 reasons I just bought BP shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the oil price leaping to $90, BP shares are on the rise once again. But we bought them in…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

I’d buy 7,200 shares of this rare FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 is packed with stocks that offer investors the prospect of both growth and income. Here's one priced…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Growth Shares

2 bargain FTSE 100 shares under £3 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews two FTSE 100 shares that he believes are cheap for different reasons and that could rally over…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £5k of Glencore shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have

| Cliff D'Arcy

Glencore shares have been under pressure since they peaked in January. Yet they've been one of the FTSE 100's star…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I bought for huge cash rewards

| Cliff D'Arcy

With bumper dividend yields of 8% and 10% a year, I just had to buy these two FTSE 100 shares.…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Dividend Shares

How to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a source of passive income

| John Choong

Can building a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and funds within a Stocks and Shares ISA generate a steady stream…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 47%, but is the Entain share price about to rocket? 

| Kevin Godbold

Despite past problems, the FTSE 100’s Entain looks like it’s moving into a growth phase that could drive the share…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Ashtead share price dipped 5% today

| Ben McPoland

The Ashtead share price dropped 5% today after the plant hire group posted its Q1 results. Does this dip represent…

Read more »