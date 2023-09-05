Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 7,200 shares of this rare FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 7,200 shares of this rare FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

The FTSE 250 is packed with stocks that offer investors the prospect of both growth and income. Here’s one priced at 205p that I’d buy today.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elevated view over city of London skyline

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Man Group (LSE: EMG) was originally founded as a sugar cooperage and brokerage by James Man in 1783. For nearly 200 years, the London-based firm had the contract to supply rum to the Royal Navy. Today, it is a global hedge fund group listed on the FTSE 250 with over $150bn of assets under management.

There aren’t many firms with a history as rich as that!

Here’s why I think the stock is an ideal candidate for passive income.

Tech-driven company

First, what exactly are hedge funds? Well, these are pooled investment funds that typically have the freedom to use a wide variety of risk-management techniques. Unfortunately, they’re generally only accessible to the wealthy, with most stipulating a minimum £1m investment.

My humble portfolio is still some way short of £1m, so this stock would provide rare exposure to an exclusive corner of the investing world.

Another thing I like is that the company is very forward-thinking. For example, it has a long-standing partnership with the University of Oxford in the form of the Oxford-Man Institute. Here, quantitative finance researchers study machine learning techniques and their applications to investing.

The idea is to harness this academic research to give its investment management businesses an edge in their quantitative trading strategies. That is, the use of mathematical models and algorithms to spot mispriced financial securities.

Performance fees

One risk to consider here is that a poor run of form can cause the group’s performance fees to drop off a cliff.

Indeed, we saw this in the firm’s latest H1 results. Revenue fell 40% year on year to $513m while pre-tax profit plunged 65% to $137m. Performance fees dropped 90%, which management said was “the result of the sharp reversal in markets around the March banking crisis”.

Nevertheless, the group saw net inflows of $2.6bn during the period, boosting its managed assets to a record $151.7bn. These inflows were 2.5% ahead of the wider industry, highlighting how popular its strategies are.

Now, another risk with quant funds, as they’re known, is that they can get too big. Once that happens, any market mispricing their computers detect can disappear before they can make much money. However, I don’t think this is a problem for Man Group’s funds yet.

Passive income generation

Next year, the firm is forecast to pay a dividend equivalent to 14p. With a share price of 205p, that equates to a forward dividend yield of around 6.8%.

That means I’d need approximately 7,200 shares to generate £1,000 a year in passive income. Those would set me back around £14,780.

Obviously, that’s quite a lot of money, especially when no dividend is every truly safe. But I’m encouraged that the payout is covered almost twice by anticipated earnings. And the company has consistently paid a dividend for almost 30 years!

Moreover, the stock currently trades at around eight times next year’s expected earnings, which is a significant discount to its long-term average.

Perhaps that is why 10 of the 14 analysts covering the stock currently rate it as a ‘buy’. None have it down as a ‘sell’. That’s a solid vote of confidence in my book.

So, if I had money to invest today, I’d buy this cheap FTSE 250 stock for attractive passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’m taking advantage of this opportunity to buy quality UK shares at bargain levels!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how she’s boosting her holdings with fallen UK shares that look more attractive than ever.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

6% yield! Here’s a passive income stock investors should consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down a passive income stock with its enticing dividend yield and explains how it could be set…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why Glencore is one of my favourite FTSE 100 value stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of top stocks to buy when I have spare cash to invest. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy this penny stock for long-term growth and returns?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at whether or not this penny stock could be a shrewd addition to her…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

3 reasons I just bought BP shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the oil price leaping to $90, BP shares are on the rise once again. But we bought them in…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Growth Shares

2 bargain FTSE 100 shares under £3 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews two FTSE 100 shares that he believes are cheap for different reasons and that could rally over…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £5k of Glencore shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have

| Cliff D'Arcy

Glencore shares have been under pressure since they peaked in January. Yet they've been one of the FTSE 100's star…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I bought for huge cash rewards

| Cliff D'Arcy

With bumper dividend yields of 8% and 10% a year, I just had to buy these two FTSE 100 shares.…

Read more »