Home » Investing Articles » Down 47%, but is the Entain share price about to rocket? 

Down 47%, but is the Entain share price about to rocket? 

Despite past problems, the FTSE 100’s Entain looks like it’s moving into a growth phase that could drive the share price higher. 

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After the pandemic, the Entain (LSE: ENT) share price exploded higher.

The FTSE 100 global sports-betting, gaming and interactive entertainment company became caught up in the wave of speculation boosting many stocks at the time. And a takeover offer added to the frenzy.

But much of the froth has now blown away. And the stock is down around 47% since its post-pandemic peak in September 2021.

Setting up for growth?

As I write (on 5 September 2023), it’s at 1,160p. And there’s a lot to like about the business and the stock at this level. In a best-case scenario, we could see the share price take off again in the months and years ahead.

It’s not all rosy in the business. Earnings have been volatile. But Entain is focused on a growth strategy for its regulated markets and those plans look set to deliver.

City analysts have pencilled in stunning double-digit earnings increases for 2023 and 2024. And my hope is those potential advances prove to be just the beginning of a multi-year growth phase for the business.

But as with all stocks and businesses, nothing is certain or guaranteed. The gaming industry is closely regulated. And one risk is that changes in laws can make trading difficult for a company like Entain.

But there’s also a tailwind in the sector for investors to consider. The company reckons its gaming markets have compounded growth at 15% annually over the past 10 years. And looking ahead, forecasts for the industry’s growth are robust.

Entain operates a policy of organic and acquisitive expansion. And it’s been effective in making the company a leading industry player in the UK, Europe and more recently in the US.

Good trading

August’s half-year results report was upbeat with encouraging progress in revenues and profits.

Chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said the six months to 30 June 2023 had been a period of strong performance. And the business is making “clear strides” towards delivering its strategic ambitions.

Looking ahead, Nygaard-Andersen has “confidence” in the company’s prospects for the full year and beyond. There’s a strong focus on sustainable long-term growth that will combine with the firm’s global operating capabilities, she said. 

The directors underpinned their optimism by slapping 5% on the interim dividend to maintain the progressive dividend policy. And companies can’t keep increasing dividends unless trading is going well. So I see the rise as a positive sign.

Meanwhile, the valuation looks up with events. The forward-looking earnings multiple for 2024 is at about 14. However, the multiple could increase if ongoing growth forecasts continue to impress investors.

So even though the share price is well down from where it once was, the stock is not in the bargain bin. And that means there’s some valuation risk here if growth ahead stalls.

But on the other hand, genuine growth opportunities rarely have low valuations. So the current level could be a good sign.

FTSE 100 growth opportunities are quite rare. So I see Entain as well worth further and deeper research now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I bought for huge cash rewards

| Cliff D'Arcy

With bumper dividend yields of 8% and 10% a year, I just had to buy these two FTSE 100 shares.…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

How to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a source of passive income

| John Choong

Can building a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and funds within a Stocks and Shares ISA generate a steady stream…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Ashtead share price dipped 5% today

| Ben McPoland

The Ashtead share price dropped 5% today after the plant hire group posted its Q1 results. Does this dip represent…

Read more »

A mother and daughter collecting their home grocery delivery.
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Ocado shares ?

| Michael Que

Ocado shares have fallen over 70% from their highs. As the company rapidly expands its technology solutions, should I take…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Growth Shares

What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the recent company updates regarding drill progress and points out why the Helium One share price has…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

3 absurdly cheap dividend shares yielding 7%+ I’d buy in September

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers highlights three bargain dividend stocks that could all generate huge amounts of passive income for risk-tolerant investors.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

At just under 42p, is Lloyds’ share price a prime FTSE 100 bargain?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price at just under 42p looks a bargain, with the bank having good fundamentals and dividends, but it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

What’s going on with the Diageo share price in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has fallen more than 10% this year. So, what has driven this fall? And can the…

Read more »