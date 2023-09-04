Home » Investing Articles » Up 150% in 5 years, should I buy this growth stock?

Up 150% in 5 years, should I buy this growth stock?

This Fool digs deeper into this growth stock which she noticed has been soaring for several years. Is now a good time to buy some shares?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One growth stock I’m excited about is Ashtead Group (LSE: AHT). As well as growth potential, I noticed Ashtead shares have been flying in recent years. Let’s take a closer look at whether or not I should buy some shares.

Ashtead shares on a great run

Ashtead is one of the world’s largest equipment rental businesses, with more than 400 depots across the US, UK, and Far East. It provides firms with equipment such as forklifts, excavators, and much more.

So what’s happening with Ashtead shares? As I write, they’re trading for 5,584p. At this time last year, they were trading for 4,312p, which is a 29% increase over a 12-month period. It has outperformed the FTSE 100 index in which it resides, which is down by 2% over the same period.

Looking back further, Ashtead has seen its share price soar in recent years. Over a five-year period, it has risen by close to 150%. Looking back even further, over a 20-year period it has risen by over 46K%, which is remarkable.

A growth stock with risk and reward potential

Ashtead is an established business with consistent performance history and a great presence in a few lucrative markets. It makes most of its money in the US, via its Sunbelt Rentals subsidiary. This is where I believe the growth can come from. President Biden’s $1trn infrastructure bill will mean lots of investment into updating roads, bridges, and other transit systems. Ashtead is in a prime position to benefit and grow earnings and boost investor returns, in my opinion.

One of the biggest risks Ashtead could face is that of economic issues in the US. Current issues including soaring inflation and rising interest rates have led to the US Federal Reserve tightening its belt. Although the bill mentioned earlier has been passed into law, there could still be some issues ahead in terms of the funding being released. I’ll keep a close eye on developments.

Right now, Ashtead shares look decent value for money to me right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of 17. Furthermore, the shares would boost my passive income with a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ashtead also has an excellent record of growing dividends in the past. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Another issue I’ll keep an eye on is Ashtead’s acquisitions. Although acquisitions are good to grow a business and boost market share, when they don’t work out, it can be a costly exercise to repair the damage. This can impact investor returns and sentiment.

A growth stock I’d buy

To conclude, I believe Ashtead could be a shrewd addition to my holdings. I’d be willing to buy some shares when I next have some spare cash. An enticing valuation, great prospects for the future, as well as a passive income opportunity helped me make my decision.

I believe Ashtead could continue its great share price growth trend from years gone by, especially if the infrastructure bill bears fruit and Ashtead can capitalise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 share turned £5k into £2m+! Should I invest in its spin-off?

| Ben McPoland

Ashtead Technology (LSE: AT.) appears to be following in the footsteps of its former FTSE 100 parent. Does this make…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Up 18% in a week! Is the boohoo share price set to make investors fortunes again?

| Harvey Jones

The boohoo share price is finally showing signs of life for reasons that quickly become clear. It could be a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With a 4% payout, here’s a cheap FTSE 250 stock I like the look of

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down a FTSE 250 stock she’s eyeing up for her holdings with its passive income opportunity and…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock whether we see a stock market crash or not

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some believe a stock market crash could happen soon. Whether or not it does, our writer details a FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Where will Alphabet stock be in 1 year?

| John Choong

Alphabet stock has been on a tear this year as AI advancements continue to benefit the shares. So where will…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

At 115p, are BT shares a screaming value buy?

| Kevin Godbold

BT shares have a forward-looking dividend yield near 6.5%, but is the telecoms giant good value and as cheap as…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 94%! Is penny share WANdisco now ridiculously oversold?

| Ben McPoland

Now a penny share priced at 78p, WANDdisco (LON:WAND) appears to be down if not yet out. So could this…

Read more »