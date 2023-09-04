Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

  • While Shopify derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates. 
  • Fulfilment, payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and marketing are only a few of the value-added options that merchants have when it comes to using Shopify as a commerce platform, and each of these is a vital piece of its increasingly sticky pie. 
  • The company recently inked a deal with Amazon that will see it integrate its Prime services with Shopify’s checkout technology. The move will see Prime subscribers – which number over 160m in the US – access Amazon’s shipping network when checking out with participating Shopify merchants.
  • Additionally, its recent partnership with social media giant TikTok has allowed content creators to connect with audiences and conduct transactions in an ever-changing marketplace. 
  • Shopify’s valuation is still relatively lofty, however we think the market is underestimating the optionality that Shopify still has within its platform, and the strong opportunity the business has for market leadership. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Rogers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

