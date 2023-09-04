Home » Investing Articles » £10k to invest? This 3-stock portfolio could generate over £700 passive income per year

£10k to invest? This 3-stock portfolio could generate over £700 passive income per year

Edward Sheldon explains how a £10k investment in UK shares could potentially generate a significant amount of passive income every year.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating passive income from the stock market is currently quite easy. That’s because many UK shares are paying generous dividends.

Here, I’m going to show how a simple, three-stock portfolio could deliver strong passive income. With £10k invested, a potential £700 per year could be generated.

Big dividends

One dividend stock that looks very attractive to me is Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). It’s a diversified financial services company offering insurance, investment management and retirement solutions.

This stock is currently paying a very big dividend. And analysts expect the company to reward investors with total dividends of 20.3p per share this year.

Given that the share price is about 219p, if I was to invest a third of my £10k in the stock (worth about 1,522 shares), I could potentially generate about £310 in income per year.

The risk here is that Legal & General’s share price can be quite volatile, so the value of my investment could fluctuate in the short term.

Taking a long-term view however, I think I should do well, as the stock now has a low valuation and the company is well placed to benefit from a number of growth drivers.

Reliable income

Another stock I like the look of is National Grid (LSE: NG.), the largest electricity transmission and distribution company in the UK.

For 2023, analysts expect National Grid to pay out 57.7p per share in dividends. This means that if I invest a third of my £10k in the stock, I could potentially pick up income of around £195 per year.

Now this company is a very reliable dividend payer. And it’s also quite ‘defensive’ in nature (we all need electricity and gas), which means its share price tends to be quite stable.

But there are risks to consider. One is higher bond yields. If these keep rising, we may see investors pull money out of stocks like National Grid and shift their capital into bonds (which are less risky than stocks). This could result in lower share prices.

Bright prospects

Finally, I’m going to add Renewables Infrastructure (LSE: TRIG) into the mix. This is an investment company that owns a broad portfolio of wind and solar farms across the UK and Europe.

One of this company’s goals is to provide steady, sustainable returns to investors through dividends. And it’s done a good job of this in recent years.

This year, the company is expected to pay out 7.19p per share in dividends, which means if I invest a third of my portfolio in the stock, I’d potentially collect income of around £220 per year.

I think this company has bright prospects given the global shift to renewable energy.

However, as always, there are risks. For example, sub-optimal weather conditions could result in lower energy and cash flow generation in the future.

Overall though, I like the risk/reward proposition today.

Building a portfolio

Putting this all together, with these three stocks I could potentially generate income of around £725 per year (assuming the dividend forecasts are accurate).

That’s a pretty good result from a £10k investment, to my mind.

Of course, owning only three stocks would be risky. If one fell significantly, my overall returns could be low. So I’d look to buy more income stocks for my portfolio over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy this FTSE 100 giant currently at 52-week lows?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents reasons for and against buying the stock of a well-known FTSE 100 company with a struggling share…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Are Imperial Brands shares the greatest bargain in the FTSE 100?

| Paul Summers

Should the dreadful performance of Imperial Brands shares be overlooked due to the exceptionally low valuation? Paul Summers runs the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 top-notch FTSE 100 stock to buy in September while it’s on sale

| Ben McPoland

This Footsie share is more than 50% below its all-time high. But it looks set to eventually recover and could…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d buy dirt cheap shares now and hold them for decades

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While gold remains a popular refuge from volatility, investing money in top-notch, dirt cheap shares for the long run could…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

1 absurdly cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock has been one of the best performers over the last decade, yet it continues to trade…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

10.3% yield! 1 FTSE 100 dividend share to buy in September?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While hunting for the best FTSE 100 dividend shares, Zaven Boyrazian explores a firm currently offering one of the highest…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m rushing to buy more Scottish Mortgage shares for my ISA

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage shares have continued to fall in 2023. So why on earth is our writer keen to buy more…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are still buying this FTSE 100 value stock. Should I?

| Paul Summers

The Legal & General share price has lagged the FTSE 100 in 2023. But this isn't stopping investors from piling…

Read more »