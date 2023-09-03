Home » Investing Articles » Best AIM stocks to buy in September

Best AIM stocks to buy in September

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy for September, featuring one past Hidden Winners recommendation.

The Motley Fool Staff
Latest posts by The Motley Fool Staff (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We asked our freelance writers to share their top ideas for stocks listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to buy with investors — here’s what they said for September!

[Just beginning your investing journey? Check out our guide on how to start investing in the UK.]

Alliance Pharma

What it does: Alliance Pharma is in the healthcare market, and deals with the acquisition, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

By Alan Oscroft. There’s no risky biotech or pharma research here. Alliance Pharma (LSE: APH) is in the consumer products business, and gets most of its revenue from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

And it looks like it’s been a profitable business.

The stock has been highly valued in the past. But we’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 13 now.

And with strong earnings rises expected in the next couple of years, that should drop to only a little bit over eight by 2025. If the analysts have it right, that is.

There are dividends, too, with a forecast 4.1% yield this year, rising to 4.7% by 2025 on current forecasts.

There are risks with this AIM stock, though. Profits have been a bit erratic, and we don’t know how solid these forecasts for earnings and dividends might turn out.

But I do like this combination of growth prospects and progressive dividends.

Alan Oscroft has no position in Alliance Pharma.

Gateley Holdings

What it does: Gateley is a full-service law firm with offices across the UK and a strategic overseas base in Dubai.

By Charlie CarmanGateley (LSE:GTLY) became the UK’s first publicly listed law firm after its AIM flotation in 2015. Since most firms in the legal industry are structured as LLPs, rather than companies, Gateley shares offer investors a rare chance to gain exposure to this lucrative sector.

The Gateley share price has been on a downward trajectory in 2023, but strong H1 results suggest the sell-off might not be justified. Revenue grew 22% to £76.1m, underlying pre-tax profit increased 13% to £9.6m, and the dividend was boosted from 3.0p to 3.3p per share.

Granted, uncertainties exist regarding how listed law firms should be valued, including Gateley. After all, only a few have taken the IPO route, and the collapse of Ince Group earlier this year rattled investors in the niche sector.

Nonetheless, the AIM stock’s finances appear to be in good health. This could be a classic opportunity to be greedy when others are fearful.

Charlie Carman has no position in Gateley Holdings. 

Volex

What it does: Volex is a manufacturing company that specialises in power products. It serves customers in the healthcare, data centre, consumer electronics, and electric vehicle (EV) industries.

By Edward Sheldon, CFA. Volex (LSE: VLX) shares strike me as a great investment right now.

For starters, the company is doing well on the back of its exposure to the data centre and electric vehicle industries (it just partnered with Tesla). For the year ended 2 April 2023, revenue was up 17.6% year on year to $722.8m. Meanwhile, the company said that it was seeing high levels of customer demand in the current financial year.

Secondly, the stock is relatively cheap. At present, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is about 13. I see that as quite low given the company’s level of growth. It’s worth noting that analysts at HSBC have a 510p price target for Volex, which is well above the current share price.

Finally, after a big pullback, the stock is now rising again. So, there’s positive share price momentum here.

Now, this AIM stock can be quite volatile at times. This is a risk to consider. However, I like the overall risk/reward setup. Taking a long-term view, I see a lot of potential.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Volex.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alliance Pharma Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

14.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A double-digit dividend yield is usually a red flag. But is this income stock an exception, granting investors a massive…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how Warren Buffett built his wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has shared tremendous knowledge throughout his investment journey to becoming a billionaire. Here are his most useful tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price just doesn't make sense to me. Currently, it's trading for just 42p. So is this the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,250 invested in this Dividend Aristocrat could net me £1k in passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at a FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat that is currently sporting a massive dividend yield and assesses whether…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

How to try and turn a £10k ISA into a £4,025 yearly second income

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can help investors to build a second income. Our writer explores how he’d do so and which shares he’d…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Are these dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares brilliant buys for September?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is packed with excellent bargains following heavy volatility in 2023. Should value investors snap up these blue-chip shares…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Royston Wild

The price of Lloyds shares has fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. Does this mean a bargain buying…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.4% yield! Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Vodafone shares

| Royston Wild

The Vodafone share price has toppled by more than a third and driven dividend forecasts higher. Is this a dip-buying…

Read more »