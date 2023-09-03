Home » Investing Articles » 14.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock?

14.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock?

A double-digit dividend yield is usually a red flag. But is this income stock an exception, granting investors a massive passive income opportunity?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite being known for growth, the FTSE 250 is filled with income stocks currently offering impressive dividend yields. In fact, one of the largest payouts available right now is Vanquis Banking Group (LSE:VANQ), seemingly offering 14.5%!

Typically, dividends of this calibre are a giant red flag to stay away. But occasionally, investors are presented with a rare opportunity to snatch up shares at a massive discount, locking in a higher yield – even a double-digit one. Is Vanquis such an opportunity? Or should I steer clear?

Investigating the yield

High payouts can be created in one of two ways:

  1. Management feels confident in financial performance and bolsters the dividend per share
  2. The stock price falls off a cliff

In the case of Vanquis, it’s the latter. The share price was already trading at depressed levels following the pandemic in 2020. But after the group published its latest results, the market-cap tumbled once again. And over the last 12 months, the stock is down 40%, sending the yield even higher.

So the questions now are, why did the share price drop? Is it a short-term problem? Or is there a more fundamental issue?

Fixing the 2021 scandal

To understand what happened with Vanquis, it’s important to know what this business actually does. As a subprime lender, the group offers loans to individuals with weaker credit scores. But in 2021, customer complaints went through the roof as loan products were being mis-sold. Consequently, management was forced to shutter its consumer credit division.

Today, the firm is in the middle of a turnaround plan. Part of this involved rebranding the group from its original name, Provident Financial. And to avoid falling into a similar trap, the company is shifting its focus to higher credit quality customers, reducing the risk profile.

Looking at the latest results, this new strategy seems to be working. Interest income has grown 5% on the back of rising receivables. It seems the increased use of credit cards and demand for vehicle financing, as well as personal loans, is creating a small tailwind.

Unfortunately, even with the credit quality of its customers improving, the latest rounds of interest rate hikes have continued to trigger impairment charges. Customers are defaulting on their loans. And in the last 12 months, Vanquis has had to write off £85.6m versus £38.5m a year ago.

What now?

With impairments jumping so rapidly, total pre-tax profits collapsed, from a gain of £46.9m in 2022 to a loss of £14.5m, triggering the sudden drop in valuation last July. However, despite this, dividends were maintained at 5p per share. And the horizon does look a bit brighter.

Providing the macroeconomic picture doesn’t deteriorate further, the group expects impairment charges to fall by the end of 2023 and continue to improve throughout 2024. And the £447.3m of cash on its balance sheet provides a liquidity buffer to weather the storm.

So while the picture isn’t pretty, does this mean the 14.5% dividend yield is sustainable? Maybe. Things seem highly dependent on the state of the British economy, which is beyond the control of management.

In other words, this income stock has a lot of risk. And that’s not something I’m keen to add to my income portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vanquis Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how Warren Buffett built his wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has shared tremendous knowledge throughout his investment journey to becoming a billionaire. Here are his most useful tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price just doesn't make sense to me. Currently, it's trading for just 42p. So is this the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,250 invested in this Dividend Aristocrat could net me £1k in passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at a FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat that is currently sporting a massive dividend yield and assesses whether…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

How to try and turn a £10k ISA into a £4,025 yearly second income

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can help investors to build a second income. Our writer explores how he’d do so and which shares he’d…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Are these dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares brilliant buys for September?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is packed with excellent bargains following heavy volatility in 2023. Should value investors snap up these blue-chip shares…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Royston Wild

The price of Lloyds shares has fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. Does this mean a bargain buying…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.4% yield! Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Vodafone shares

| Royston Wild

The Vodafone share price has toppled by more than a third and driven dividend forecasts higher. Is this a dip-buying…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Down 33% over 1 month, are RC365 shares an unmissable steal?

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares are among the most volatile stocks listed in the UK. Now down 33% over one month, is this…

Read more »