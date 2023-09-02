Home » Investing Articles » My top 3 dividend stocks to buy in September

My top 3 dividend stocks to buy in September

Stephen Wright’s top dividend stocks for September include a FTSE 100 insurer, a FTSE 250 healthcare REIT, and a food company owned by Warren Buffett.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way of earning passive income. And the power of compound interest means the sooner someone gets started, the more they can earn over time.

With that in mind, I have three dividend stocks on my list to buy this month. Right now, I think rising interest rates are creating opportunities in various different industries and geographies.

Admiral

From the FTSE 100, I’m seriously considering buying shares in Admiral (LSE:ADM). The stock is actually up 10% since the start of the year, but I still think there’s a buying opportunity here.

Car insurance is a difficult business to be in – over the last decade or so, the industry as a whole hasn’t done much better than break even with its underwriting. By contrast, Admiral has been consistently profitable. 

I think this indicates that the company’s technological advancements are giving it a meaningful edge over its competitors. And this puts it in a very strong position going forward in an industry people need.

Inflation is a risk here. But with interest rates rising, the company should be able to earn a better return on its investments to offset rising costs, which is why I think the outlook for the business is good.

Primary Health Properties

I’m also looking to add to my stake in FTSE 250 real estate investment trust Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). The company leases doctor surgeries and health centres to (in most cases) the NHS.

The company enjoys high occupancy levels and the probability of unpaid rent seems minimal with 89% of its income coming from government agencies. The main risk to consider is the issue of rising interest rates.

This isn’t a good thing for a company with substantial debt and a lot of buildings. But there’s still some way to go before the business gets into any serious danger from either covenant breaches or rising interest payments.

Overall, I see this as a steady source of passive income going forward. And buying it at a price it was trading at in 2015 seems like a great opportunity to me.

Kraft Heinz

Lastly, US food company Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is on my list of stocks to buy. With the share price down 18% since the start of the year, the dividend yield is now just under 5%. 

I think the business has two especially attractive factors. It is in a sector that is resistant to economic downturns and its brands and scale give it a significant advantage over its competitors.

Looking ahead, there’s a risk persistent inflation might put pressure on margins by increasing costs. But in the US – where most of the company’s revenues come from – inflation has been coming down fairly well. 

Over the last five years, the business has been improving its financial position by reducing its debt. As a result, I expect the company to be it in a much better position to return cash to shareholders going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Kraft Heinz and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to top 8,000 again within a year? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 hasn't been the most rewarding index for investors in recent years. But it could be on its…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £20,000 in these 3 stocks, for a £4,435 annual second income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon investors seeking a second income from UK shares have one of the best opportunities that we've seen in…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 superb value stocks to consider before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

Value stocks have the capability to transform our portfolios, but we could be waiting a long time. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Building the ultimate beginner investment portfolio with £10k (and 7 top stocks and funds)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was building a beginner investment portfolio today, he’d spread his capital over a range of funds and…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a £1m portfolio with just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors can build a £1m with index funds given enough time. But Zaven Boyrazian explains some tactics to accelerate this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is RC365 the best penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The RC365 share price is up more than 300% since the start of 2023. But can this penny stock maintain…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Mike Ashley’s been buying ASOS shares. Should I?

| James Beard

Frasers Group, which is 70% owned by Mike Ashley, has been busy in August buying ASOS shares. Is this something…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA with just £270 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is an ambitious financial goal, but it’s not as impossible as many might…

Read more »